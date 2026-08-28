LagaJoy, the first single from award-winning Odia film Maliput Melodies, is out now on AaoMusic

The love for LagaJoy is echoing across Odisha; A song rooted in Koraput, now winning hearts everywhere.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 27: Kaustav Dreamworks Private Limited has released LagaJoy, the first single from the acclaimed Odia film Maliput Melodies, now streaming on the AaoMusic YouTube channel. The song marks the beginning of the film’s release journey, with Maliput Melodies arriving in theatres across Odisha on 18 September 2026.

Rooted in the living folk traditions of the Koraput region in Southern Odisha and reimagined for a contemporary audience, LagaJoy is a vibrant celebration of the sounds, rhythms and spirit of rural Odisha. For decades, mainstream conversation around Indian music has centred on Bollywood and the Southern film industries. With LagaJoy, Maliput Melodies brings the folk soundscape of Southern Odisha into that conversation, local, proud and unmistakably fresh.

Maliput Melodies is an anthology of five interconnected stories that capture the culture, emotions and untold stories of the tribal and rural communities of Koraput, one of the least documented cultural landscapes in Eastern India. Directed by Vishal Patnaik, written by Sudhakar Patnaik and produced by Kaushik Das under Kaustav Dreamworks Private Limited, the film features music and lyrics by Tosh Nanda. It was shot over two and a half years in remote villages of the region, with local actors coached for their roles, giving the film its widely praised authenticity.

A glimpse into the world of Maliput Melodies, rooted in the textures, people and spirit of Koraput. As LagaJoy, the film’s first single, releases on AaoMusic, we celebrate the visual world brought to life

A festival journey across four continents

Since its first selection in November 2025, Maliput Melodies has travelled to nine festivals across India, Europe, Australia and the United States, an unusual run for an Odia language film rooted in a single district.

The film was the only Odia film selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section of the 56th International Film Festival of India, where it was hailed by critics for its honest portrayal of rural life and social reality. It went on to be selected for the Indian Panorama at the 23rd Chennai International Film Festival and for the 11th Khajuraho International Film Festival.

Internationally, the film was selected at the Madrid Film Awards in Spain and at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, and it won at the SCA Official Awards, Los Angeles, the film’s first international award. It was also nominated at the 18th Jaipur International Film Festival and selected for the Jagran Film Festival 2026. Closer to home, it featured at the 18th Habitat Film Festival 2026 in New Delhi, where it received a warm response from audiences.

“Maliput Melodies was made to prove that stories rooted in our soil can travel anywhere. From Koraput to Madrid, Los Angeles and Sydney, this film has gone further than we imagined when we started shooting in those villages. LagaJoy carries the sound of Southern Odisha to the world, and this is only the first note. We invite everyone to listen, and to watch the film in theatres this September,” said Kaushik Das, Producer, Maliput Melodies, and Founder, Kaustav Dreamworks.

Following its theatrical release, Maliput Melodies will stream on AAONXT, Eastern India’s independent OTT platform.

LagaJoy is now streaming on the AaoMusic YouTube channe.

Festival recognition

Festival Recognition 56th International Film Festival of India, Indian Panorama Official Selection 23rd Chennai International Film Festival, Indian Panorama Official Selection 11th Khajuraho International Film Festival Official Selection Madrid Film Awards, Spain Selected National Indian Film Festival of Australia Selected SCA Official Awards, Los Angeles Award Winner 18th Jaipur International Film Festival Nominated Jagran Film Festival 2026 Official Selection 18th Habitat Film Festival 2026, New Delhi Featured

Film credits

Directed by Vishal Patnaik | Written by Sudhakar Patnaik | Music and lyrics by Tosh Nanda | Produced by Kaushik Das | Kaustav Dreamworks Private Limited | Music on AaoMusic | OTT streaming partner: AAO NXT

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