Neelam Saxena Chandra’s 85th Book, The Soul’s Sky, Released at LWG LitFest

Poetry collection published by TimelessScript House explores grief, resilience and self-discovery; eminent writers and senior railway and metro officials attend the launch

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: Award-winning bilingual author Neelam Saxena Chandra unveiled her 85th book, The Soul’s Sky, at the Metro Officer Club, Lucknow, during Bhasha & Beyond 4.0, the literary festival organised by Literary Warriors Group (LWG) on October 3–4, 2026. The book was released by Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), and Sunil Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow, in the presence of eminent writers Sanjeev Jaiswal and Amber Kharbanda, and Dr Renu Mishra, co-founder of Literary Warriors Group.

Published by TimelessScript House, the collection marks another milestone in Chandra’s prolific literary journey. Writing in both Hindi and English, she has built an extensive body of work spanning poetry, novels, short stories, young adult fiction and children’s literature. Her latest collection brings together personal experiences, philosophical reflections and observations of the world, inviting readers to explore the relationship between memory, nature and the human spirit.

The inspiration for The Soul’s Sky emerged from a deeply personal period in the author’s life. A few months after her mother’s demise, Chandra was transferred to Kolkata. While adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings and coping with bereavement, she found an unexpected companion in the River Hooghly. Her quiet moments beside the river, watching the changing skies reflected in its waters, gradually became an opportunity for introspection. Thoughts and emotions that had remained difficult to articulate began finding expression through poetry.

In the book’s preface, Chandra describes how the river’s unceasing flow helped her understand that grief can transform into memory, wisdom, gratitude and renewed perspective. Kolkata, initially a city she struggled to connect with, eventually became an integral part of her emotional and creative world. Its cultural richness, literary traditions and intellectual spirit contributed to her reflections on belonging, impermanence, relationships, faith and identity.

The poems are therefore rooted in personal experience but reach towards questions that extend beyond an individual’s circumstances. Rather than offering easy answers, the collection examines the quiet revelations that emerge when one pauses to listen—to nature, to memories and to the self.

The title The Soul’s Sky was suggested by the book’s editor, Raksha Hegde, following nearly a month of discussions with the author. It captures the central idea of an inner world that is vast, reflective and continually evolving. Hegde, who has also edited several of Chandra’s earlier books, worked closely with the author in shaping the collection. Their collaboration reflects the importance of editorial insight in finding a title that brings together the diverse emotions and philosophical concerns explored in a literary work.

The cover design complements the contemplative character of the book, establishing its visual identity while echoing its central theme of inward exploration. The title, cover and poems together create an invitation to look beyond the visible world and consider the emotional landscapes that influence human experience.

TimelessScript House has brought the collection to readers, adding another significant title to Chandra’s extensive bibliography. The book is receiving an encouraging response from readers, with its themes offering opportunities for reflection and personal connection. Its appeal lies in the movement from an intimate story of loss towards broader questions about resilience, relationships and the ways people make sense of life’s transitions.

Readers can purchase the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.in/Souls-Sky-Neelam-Saxena/dp/8168803345/

Neelam Saxena Chandra is an engineering graduate and a senior Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer whose professional career has run parallel to her literary pursuits. Her writing has earned recognition across genres and languages. Forbes India recognised her in 2014 among the country’s 78 most popular authors, and she holds three Limca Book of Records recognitions. Her honours include the Sohanlal Dwivedi Puraskar for children’s literature from the Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi, the Premchand Award from the Ministry of Railways, the Rabindranath Tagore International Poetry Award, the Freedom Award for lyrics from Radio City, the Setu International Award for Excellence (2024) and the Reuel International Lifetime Achievement Award. Her work has featured on television, in national newspapers and on international literary platforms.

The launch was part of Bhasha & Beyond 4.0, which brought together writers, poets and creative practitioners to celebrate literature, languages and artistic expression. Founded in 2011, Literary Warriors Group has developed a platform for literary engagement through poetry, storytelling, competitions, anthologies and literary festivals. Its events encourage writers and readers to come together across linguistic and creative boundaries.

The release of The Soul’s Sky was thus both a celebration of a new publication and a milestone in an author’s sustained engagement with literature. Through this collection, Chandra turns a personal chapter of her life into an exploration of the human capacity for reflection and renewal. The book leaves readers with a simple yet expansive proposition: the inner world, like the sky itself, can continue to open up new horizons.