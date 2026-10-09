PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

Written By:
Last updated: October 9, 2026 10:19:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

New Delhi [India], October 9: PC Jeweller Limited has announced the completion of all formalities related to the clearance of its outstanding debt, following the release of mortgaged assets, securities and guarantees by its consortium of lenders.

In a regulatory filing dated October 8, 2026, the jewellery retailer informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) that all mortgaged assets belonging to the company and its personal and corporate guarantors have been released.

You Might Be Interested In

The company confirmed that the original title deeds of the mortgaged properties have been returned to their respective holders.

The development follows an earlier disclosure in which PC Jeweller stated that it had received No Objection cum No Dues cum Release Letters from all 14 banks in its lending consortium.

According to the exchange filing, all charges, securities, personal and corporate guarantees, and undertakings provided by the company and its guarantors have also been fully released.

With these developments, PC Jeweller said all necessary formalities associated with clearing its outstanding debt have been completed.

The announcement marks the formal conclusion of the company’s debt clearance process with its consortium lenders. The release of pledged assets and guarantees also removes the associated security obligations.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast

Modi wants India to power the AI age. Residents are pushing back

Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US

China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say

Modi wants India to power the AI age. Residents are pushing back

LATEST NEWS

MLS star Lewandowski's first pitch before White Sox host Guardians in ALDS

UPDATE 1-SoftBank seeks up to $100 billion from Gulf investors for AI push, FT reports

South Korea, Japan buffeted by hacks as AI lowers bar for cybercriminals

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

Modi wants India to power the AI age. Residents are pushing back

New Serena Williams Barbie pays homage to tennis player's 2005 Australian Open victory

African Markets – Factors to watch on Oct 9

Nvidia-backed Firmus scraps $5 billion Australian IPO on poor demand

'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

UK's Burnham says he has not downplayed Man City findings

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets
PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets
PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets
PC Jeweller Completes Debt Clearance Formalities, Secures Release of Mortgaged Assets

QUICK LINKS