Radius By Rishabh: Powering India’s Solar Future from Within

New Delhi [India], November 4: As India accelerates toward ambitious renewable energy goals, the solar inverter stands as the silent heartbeat of every installation. Responsible for converting raw DC power from solar panels into usable AC power, the quality of this single component dictates the overall efficiency, reliability, and lifespan of an entire solar system.

For years, the Indian solar landscape has leaned heavily on imported technology—predominantly from Chinese manufacturers. However, a quiet revolution is underway. Enter Rishabh Radius, the flagship solar inverter brand from Rishabh Instruments Limited (Rishabh Group), which is charting an entirely new course for domestic energy independence.

A True “Make-in-India” Blueprint

While many brands in the market label themselves as domestic while merely assembling imported parts from overseas designs, Radius breaks the mold. It is positioned as the pioneer in India to design, develop, and manufacture solar string inverters entirely in-house.

By bringing R&D, engineering, and manufacturing under one roof—augmented by technology acquired from Italy’s GEFRAN S.p.A. and decades of industrial electronics mastery from Rishabh—the brand ensures world-class quality built specifically for Indian conditions.

The comprehensive product lineup addresses diverse sector needs:

● Radius iUNO: Single-phase on-grid inverters ranging from 0.8 to 5 kW, boasting efficiencies up to 97.7%. This line also qualifies for the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana rooftop initiative.

● Radius iNEO & NEO: Three-phase on-grid models up to 20 kW, delivering efficiencies up to 98.3%.

● Radius APV-S: Heavy-duty three-phase on-grid inverters (25, 34, and 50 kW) achieving up to 98.3%efficiency.

Built for the Elements: Key Features

Engineered for durability, Radius inverters eliminate common pain points with robust specifications:

● IP66 Protection: Certified for both indoor and outdoor harsh environments.

● No Derating at High Heat: Capable of delivering full power seamlessly even at 50°C.

● Natural Ventilation: Smart thermal management that significantly minimizes breakdown risks.

● Smart Integration: Equipped with built-in surge protection, a native datalogger for deep fault analysis, and intuitive mobile app monitoring.

● Certified Assurance: BIS approved, ISO certified, and backed by a comprehensive long-term warranty.

The Strategic Shift: Why the Market is Pivoting

As the Indian solar ecosystem matures, industry stakeholders—from residential customers to large EPCs and channel partners—are looking past the short-term lure of cheap upfront pricing. They are prioritizing long-term assurance: dependable supply chains, accessible localized service, and the peace of mind that a manufacturer will be around a decade from now.

Imported alternatives carry hidden vulnerabilities:

● Supply Chain Fragility: Vulnerable to sudden policy shifts, logistical bottlenecks, and currency fluctuations.

● Service Delays: Slow warranty claims and difficult spare-part logistics tied to distant overseas headquarters.

Aligning seamlessly with national initiatives favoring Make in India, Radius offers absolute financial security and institutional backing from an established industrial powerhouse.

Backward Integration Meets Automated Scale

One of Radius’s greatest competitive edges is its high degree of backward integration. By controlling design, development, production, and testing internally, the company secures:

● Total insulation from external vendor shocks and supply chain surprises.

● Tighter, uncompromising quality control at every stage of production.

● Rapid turnaround times for product enhancements and market demands.

● Predictable delivery timelines for commercial partners.

To match surging market appetite, Rishabh has commissioned a state-of-the-art automated production line capable of rolling out 800 inverters per day. This automation guarantees absolute manufacturing consistency, shorter lead times, and the capacity to fulfill high-volume orders effortlessly.

Join the Movement: Partner With Radius

Backed by the Rishabh Group’s heavy, continuous investments in cutting-edge technology and production capacity, Radius is actively expanding its footprint. The company invites forward-thinking distributors, dealers, installers, and solar EPCs to join its growing network.

Get in Touch

● Contact Person: Shivanatham Pearala, Sales Head

● Mobile: +91 78880 28877

● Email: shivanatham.pearala@rishabh.co.in

● Website: radius.rishabh.co.in

Radius by Rishabh: Powering India’s solar future, made in India, for the long run.