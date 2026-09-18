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Home > Business News > Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 17:55:09 IST

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Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

New Delhi [India], September 18: Raincheck Earth, the company behind Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, has appointed Prashant Singh as its Head of International Business as the company looks to expand its presence in overseas markets.

Prashant brings experience in international business development and the premium spirits industry. Before joining Raincheck Earth, he served as Head of Global Business at Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd., where he worked on the company’s international expansion across markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Africa.

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During his time at Alcobrew, Prashant was involved in the development and launch of premium spirits, including Golden Circle Blended Whisky and The Gamber Valley Indian Single Malt. He also handled global P&L, distributor relationships, export operations and supply chains.

At Raincheck Earth, Prashant will be responsible for the company’s international business strategy. His role will include growing Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin across existing and new markets, while developing distribution partnerships and long-term relationships overseas.

Speaking on the appointment, Mayukh Hazarika, Founder & CEO, Raincheck Earth, said:

“We’ve always believed that products from Northeast India deserve a place on the global stage. As we continue to expand internationally, Prashant brings exactly the kind of experience and perspective we need. He understands the complexities of global markets, but more importantly, he understands how to build premium Indian brands that can compete with the very best. We’re excited to have him lead this next chapter of our international journey.”

On joining Raincheck Earth, Prashant Singh said:

“What drew me to Raincheck Earth was the authenticity of the brand and the clarity of its vision. Cherrapunji isn’t just another premium spirit, it’s a brand rooted in place, culture, and craftsmanship. Consumers around the world are increasingly looking for products with genuine stories and provenance, and I believe Cherrapunji has all the ingredients to become a globally recognised Indian craft spirit. I’m excited to help take that story to new markets.”

Prashant’s appointment comes as Raincheck Earth works to expand its international business and build a wider market for its craft spirits. The company is also looking to build on recent international recognition for Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, including its Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026.

With Prashant taking charge of international business, Raincheck Earth will focus on expanding its overseas distribution and introducing Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin to more markets. The company aims to build the brand’s presence internationally while highlighting its connection to Northeast India, its origins and its craft-led approach.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

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Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business
Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business
Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business
Raincheck Earth Appoints Prashant Singh as Head of International Business

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