‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here’ — A Tribute Film Premieres on The BroadView

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The BroadView will premiere Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here, a tribute film celebrating the life, ideas and enduring legacy of one of India’s most influential investors, four years after his passing.

Presented by Nikunj Dalmia, former Editor of ET Now, the film will premiere on The BroadView’s YouTube channel.

Rather than simply revisiting his celebrated stock picks, the film turns its lens on the man behind the investor — friend, mentor, family man, entrepreneur and an unwavering believer in India.

Through intimate memories and reflections from those who knew him closely, the film reveals a personality as large as his reputation: formidable intellect, sharp humour, strong opinions and, above all, a deep investment in people — in friendships, family, entrepreneurs and mentorship — far beyond the world of markets.

The RJ Investing DNA

Conviction, contrarian instinct and the courage to take calculated risks were the cornerstones of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment style. At the heart of it all was his unwavering faith in India and his remarkable ability to understand the pace and direction of change.

The film explores the questions behind that instinct: How did Rakesh identify tomorrow’s great businesses before they became obvious? What gave him the conviction to go against the tide, back entrepreneurs others overlooked, and stay invested through cycles?

From recognising opportunities early to backing businesses and entrepreneurs through periods of uncertainty, his approach went beyond stock picking. It was about seeing change early, taking calculated risks and having the conviction to stay the course.

Where The Legacy Is Headed

Four years on, markets have changed, companies have evolved and India itself has moved forward. Yet Jhunjhunwala’s ideas, investment philosophy and extraordinary belief in India continue to resonate with a new generation of investors and entrepreneurs.

His legacy is not simply what he owned or what he invested in. It is a way of thinking about India, opportunity, risk, conviction and the long game.

A Tribute From Nikunj Dalmia

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here reflects on an individual whose influence extended far beyond his public persona. This film does not attempt to reduce his legacy to a single stock, trade or prediction. It is an attempt to understand the man, the mindset and the extraordinary conviction in India that defined him — and the imprint he left on India’s financial and entrepreneurial story.”

— Nikunj Dalmia

Film Details

Film: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here

Presented by: Nikunj Dalmia

Platform: The BroadView — YouTube

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xw-3tMWJVlE

About The BroadView

The BroadView is a digital platform featuring conversations and perspectives from India’s leading investors, founders, CEOs, economists and business leaders. It goes beyond the daily news cycle to explore the ideas, people and forces shaping India’s economic and business future.

Media Contact: The BroadView

Prateek Suri | +91-9560266602 | prateeksuri@investique.in

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