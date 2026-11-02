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Home > Business News > Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades
Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

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Last updated: November 2, 2026 17:26:26 IST

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Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

Taiwanese expatriates reconnect with their homeland through cinema as Indian film enthusiasts and families turn the festival at G5A Warehouse into a memorable weekend cultural outing.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: A huge turnout of enthusiastic film lovers, including Taiwanese expatriates, Indian cinema enthusiasts and families with children, marked the successful Mumbai debut of the 2026 Taiwan Film Festival at G5A Warehouse, Mahalaxmi, on Saturday, October 31. The three internationally acclaimed films received a warm response from audiences, particularly Taiwanese viewers, for whom the screenings offered an emotional connection with their homeland, its history, culture and sporting achievements. For many families, the festival turned into a perfect weekend outing, combining cinematic entertainment with cultural discovery and a shared sense of community.

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The festival brought together audiences from different age groups and cultural backgrounds, with Taiwanese families reliving familiar experiences and Indian viewers discovering new dimensions of Taiwan through its cinematic storytelling. The screenings provided an opportunity for cultural exchange, with the audience’s enthusiastic response adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India, in collaboration with G5A, the festival showcased HERO! HITO!, Before the Bright Day and Deep Quiet Room, following its successful New Delhi edition at Triveni Kala Sangam on October 24–25, where six Taiwanese films were screened.

Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

Welcoming audiences to the festival, Homer Chang, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai, described the occasion as a significant step towards expanding India–Taiwan cultural cooperation.

Highlighting the festival’s flagship documentary, HERO! HITO!, Chang drew an interesting parallel between Taiwan’s passion for baseball and India’s love for cricket.

“Just as cricket is deeply loved in India, baseball holds a special place in Taiwanese society. Although we may follow different sports, we share the same passion for competition, teamwork, and national pride,” he said.

The documentary chronicled Taiwan’s extraordinary 11-year journey from its disappointing 2013 World Baseball Classic campaign to its historic victory over Japan in the 2024 WBSC Premier12 championship.

Chang emphasised that Taiwan’s international identity extended beyond semiconductor manufacturing and technological innovation to sporting excellence, cultural achievements and creative industries.

He also acknowledged the support of ADATA Technology, one of Taiwan’s leading technology companies, for the documentary, describing its involvement as an example of Taiwan’s ability to connect technology, sports and culture.

Recognising Mumbai’s international standing as a filmmaking centre, Chang expressed hope that the festival would encourage stronger partnerships between Taiwanese and Indian filmmakers, producers and creative communities.

Ms. Isabel Lin, Head of the Cultural Division at TECC India, highlighted the diversity of Taiwanese cinema, explaining that the festival’s selection had been designed to introduce Indian audiences to the island’s history, cultural identity, social issues and personal experiences through compelling storytelling.

The second screening, Before the Bright Day, directed by Shih-Han Tsao, explored adolescence and family relationships against the politically turbulent backdrop of the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis. The film had earned nominations at the Golden Horse Awards and recognition at international festivals.

The concluding film, Deep Quiet Room, directed by Shen Ko-shang, examined grief, psychological trauma and complex family relationships. It received seven nominations at the 2025 Golden Horse Awards and major honours at the Pingyao International Film Festival.

The enthusiastic audience response in Mumbai further strengthened the festival’s role as a cultural bridge between Taiwan and India. Beyond introducing Indian viewers to Taiwan’s cinematic creativity and diverse society, the event brought Taiwanese expatriate families closer to their cultural roots, transforming a film festival into a shared celebration of cinema, identity and people-to-people connections.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

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Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

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Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades
Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades
Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades
Taiwan Film Festival Draws Packed shows in Mumbai, Wins Accolades

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