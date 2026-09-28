Tejas Wankhede — Turning Losses Into a Repeatable System for Commodity Trading Success

New Delhi [India], September 28: In the fast-moving world of commodity markets, very few educators manage to combine hard-earned personal experience with a teaching method disciplined enough for beginners to actually follow. Tejas Wankhede, founder of The Millionaires Floor, is one of them — a Nashik-based commodity trading mentor whose own losses became the foundation of a system now used by over 2,000 students across Maharashtra and India.

From a Splendor to a Public 365-Day Challenge

Tejas’s journey began far from where it stands today — with an ordinary Splendor motorcycle and an ordinary middle-class Nashik upbringing. In 2021, he entered the commodity markets with ₹1,00,000 in capital. Within six days, he had lost 30% of it. “It wasn’t the market that failed me,” he says. “I had no system, no rules, and no real understanding of what I was doing.”

That loss became the turning point. Months of obsessive study into market structure — how high-volume candles move price, how momentum builds and collapses — led him to develop the Samrat Strategy, a rule-based, repeatable method for intraday commodity trading. He has traded it with real capital every single day since. The proof followed: a Ford Endeavour, won entirely through commodity trading profits, in a 365-day challenge he set for himself. Today, he has raised the bar again — The Mustang Challenge, a fully public, fully tracked 365-day commitment to earn a Ford Mustang the same way.

A Teaching Method Built on Discipline, Not Guesswork

Where many market educators lean on hype, Tejas’s approach is built on two pillars:

The Samrat Strategy — a rule-based, high-volume candle scalping and momentum method, refined over 5 years of live trading, taught step by step rather than as a black box.

— a rule-based, high-volume candle scalping and momentum method, refined over 5 years of live trading, taught step by step rather than as a black box. Risk Management First — every student is trained to protect capital before chasing returns, a direct response to the mistake that cost Tejas 30% of his own capital in 2021.

Together, these pillars form the foundation of every course and mentorship program run through The Millionaires Floor — delivered in Hindi, Marathi, and English, to make serious commodity trading education accessible across Maharashtra and beyond.

The Pillars of His Method

Real-Money Proof: Every strategy taught has been personally traded live, not backtested in theory.

Every strategy taught has been personally traded live, not backtested in theory. Rule-Based Repeatability: Students learn a defined system, not subjective “gut feel” calls.

Students learn a defined system, not subjective “gut feel” calls. Public Accountability: Both the Endeavour Challenge and the ongoing Mustang Challenge are conducted openly, with progress tracked in public — a rare degree of transparency in this space.

Why Students Choose The Millionaires Floor

A Proven Journey — from a ₹30,000 loss in 6 days to a Ford Endeavour won through commodity trading.

— from a ₹30,000 loss in 6 days to a Ford Endeavour won through commodity trading. The Samrat Strategy — a rule-based system refined over 5 years of live trading.

— a rule-based system refined over 5 years of live trading. 2,000+ Students Trained — in commodity scalping, momentum trading, and professional risk management.

— in commodity scalping, momentum trading, and professional risk management. Multi-Language Access — lessons delivered in Hindi, Marathi, and English.

— lessons delivered in Hindi, Marathi, and English. Total Transparency — the Mustang Challenge is tracked publicly, day by day, for 365 days.

A Bigger Mission Than One Challenge

For Tejas, the Mustang Challenge isn’t the goal — it’s proof, delivered in public, of a system he wants every serious student to have access to. “No trader should have to learn through painful losses the way I did,” he says. “If I can hand you in a few hours the system that took me years to build, that’s a trade worth making.”

The Millionaires Floor Trading Competition runs alongside the Mustang Challenge for the same 365 days, inviting serious traders nationwide to follow his strategy and compete for prizes including a Mahindra Thar, a Dubai trip, and a Kashmir trip.

From an ordinary Nashik upbringing to training a community of 2,000+ commodity traders — Tejas Wankhede’s story is proof that a costly mistake, studied hard enough, can become someone else’s shortcut to doing it right.

Learn the Samrat Strategy and follow the Mustang Challenge at themillionairesfloor.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, trading or financial advice. Commodity trading involves substantial risk, including rapid loss of capital, leverage-related losses, margin calls, slippage, and possible loss of more than the amount initially expected. Past performance or personal trading results do not guarantee future outcomes.