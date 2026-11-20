Girl Effect’s India Vs TechHinsa Campaign wins Gold in Non-Profit Partnership, alongside two category wins, at the 2026 Shorty Impact Awards in Los Angeles.

New Delhi [India], November 20: What happens when online abuse is no longer dismissed? Girl Effect’s campaign set out to spotlight the effects of online abuse on girls and women. Its campaign, India vs Tech Hinsa, has brought the global spotlight to online violence, and highlighted the importance of speaking up against it, winning three Shorty Impact Awards 2026; The campaign emerged as winners in the categories of Social Justice, Influencer and Creator & Celebrity, recognising its creative approach to bringing technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) into mainstream conversations and we also won a Gold in the Non-Profit Partnership category. We are proud to be recognised alongside inspiring organisations including UNICEF, AT&T, For the Greater Hood, Children’s Miracle Network and Oceanic Preservation Society.

Conceptualised by Girl Effect, with creative execution by Teen Bandar and in partnership with Radio Mirchi, India vs Tech Hinsa turned an often invisible issue into conversations young people could see, hear and relate to. According to research, 6 in 10 people reported severe mental health repercussions due to online gender based violence, and were too afraid to speak up about it due to the culture of silence and social stigma around it. Its premise was simple: online violence is real violence, and changing it starts with questioning what we have come to accept as normal.

From uncomfortable questions to powerful stories

At the heart of the campaign was SUNOH, a five-part audio anthology narrated by actor and gender equity advocate Bhumi Satish Pednekkar. Through gripping, character-driven stories, SUNOH brought to life the everyday realities of online abuse—from controlling messages and digital manipulation to harassment and violations of personal boundaries; encouraging allyship from parents, boys and their extended communities.

“The response speaks for itself: 241,000 listens across music streaming platforms and an average of one million YouTube views per episode. But the campaign didn’t stop at storytelling. A 10-part vox pop series puts young people’s voices front and centre, asking questions that challenge everyday assumptions: When does concern become control? Should partners share passwords? What does consent mean online? The campaign then took these conversations further through creator partnerships that made the issue harder to scroll past.”, says Girl Effect’s India Country Director- Kavita Ayyagari.

Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about her own experiences on online trolling and abuse and the importance of raising one’s voice against it; spoken-word poet Swati generated 14.5 million views across three reels; The Lawyer Girlie reached 3.5 million views through conversations on the legal realities of private-image sharing; and RJ Yashi brought the issue to everyday youth audiences, generating 6.7 million views.

Different voices. Different formats. One shared message: online abuse is not normal, not harmless and not acceptable.

The campaign was supported by Kering Foundation, whose partnership has helped advance efforts to confront technology-facilitated gender-based violence and build safer digital spaces.

Taking the conversation beyond the campaign

For Girl Effect, India vs Tech Hinsa is part of a larger commitment to challenging the norms that enable gender-based violence, online and offline. Through youth platforms such as Chhaa Jaa, the Bol Behen support platform, and the Tipi Tipi Talk school programme, Girl Effect is connecting digital storytelling with information, prevention and support.

The three Shorty Awards recognise not just a creative campaign, but the power of youth-centred storytelling to shift perspectives, challenge harmful norms and make social change part of everyday conversations.

Because a safer internet doesn’t happen by itself. It takes all of us to make it happen.

India vs Tech Hinsa is Girl Effect’s youth-led campaign to challenge it, and make digital spaces safer for everyone. It brings young people into conversations around online abuse, consent, respect and digital behaviour. By challenging harmful norms and shifting mindsets, the campaign aims to build a culture of accountability and respect online, while encouraging girls and boys to speak up and not normalise the violence they face online.

Learn more about India vs TechHinsa here: @chhaajaa

ABout GE

Girl Effect is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to unlocking the potential of adolescent girls and young women in Asia and Africa. We advance their health, education, and economic opportunities by connecting them with life-changing information, digital tools, and trusted support. Whether it’s helping girls engage with safe, relevant media and technology, access vaccines, stay in school, or make informed choices, our mission is to empower them to thrive and redefine what’s possible.

In India, Girl Effect has been working since 2019 on adolescent health and wellbeing, designing social and behavior change programs that leverage media, mobile technology and AI powered platforms on online gender based violence, adolescent health, immunization, mental wellbeing, anemia and SRH.

Through locally rooted media and digital interventions, chatbots, dramas, and youth labs, Girl Effect creates safe and resonant spaces for girls to gain confidence, knowledge, and agency. To know more about Girl Effect, please visit https://www.girleffect.org/

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