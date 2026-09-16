Why Gujarat’s Real Estate Boom Is a Marketing Problem – And How to Fix It

By Jyoti Keswani, Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 15: I have sat across the table from some of Gujarat’s most ambitious developers. Brilliant projects. Stunning renders. Competitive pricing. And yet—unsold inventory is piling up.

The product was never the problem. The communication was.

Gujarat’s residential real estate market in 2025–26 is at one of its most exciting inflexion points in a decade. But the developers who will win are not just the ones building the best homes—they are the ones telling the best stories.

The Market Reality: Opportunity vs. Sentiment

Let us start with the facts. Housing demand in Ahmedabad surged by 21.4% year-on-year in early 2026, with SG Highway, Bopal, and SP Ring Road emerging as prime demand drivers. Average ticket sizes continue to rise steadily across micro-markets.

Yet, a sharp contrast remains: developers cut back on new project launches in mid-to-late 2025 due to market sentiment hesitation and buyer caution. The buyers are active, and liquidity exists. The missing link is confidence, communication, and conversion. That is a marketing problem—and it is 100% solvable.

Mapping Gujarat’s Real Estate Expansion Hubs

Before you market, you must understand the geography of demand across Gujarat’s prime corridors:

West Peripheral (Shela, Shilaj, SP Ring Road): Dominates new supply driven by proximity to the Sanand industrial hub and outer ring road access.

Dominates new supply driven by proximity to the Sanand industrial hub and outer ring road access. Northern Corridor (GIFT City, Vaishnodevi, Science City): Expanding rapidly off the back of GIFT City’s global financial growth and nearby mega-infrastructure projects, delivering 20%+ rental yield momentum.

Expanding rapidly off the back of GIFT City’s global financial growth and nearby mega-infrastructure projects, delivering 20%+ rental yield momentum. SBD / Commercial Arteries (SG Highway, Sindhu Bhavan Road): Driving high-end residential and commercial demand through metro connectivity and corporate hub proximity.

The Core Shift: Buyers in 2026 are not buying square footage alone. They are buying proximity to metro lines, GIFT City jobs, and lifestyle upgrades. Developers must market the ecosystem, not just the apartment.

5 Strategic Marketing Shifts for Developers

Stop Advertising. Start Educating: Modern buyers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat research projects online long before calling a sales office. Winning developers publish useful market guides, RERA breakdowns, and locality reports instead of relying purely on display ads. Market the Micro-Market First: Locations like Shela, Shilaj, and Nikol have shown massive 5-year capital appreciation, yet buyers lack local market data. Developers should publish location intelligence reports to frame buying as a smart wealth decision. Target the NRI & Premium Segment Intentionally: With luxury properties seeing 15–20% appreciation, NRIs represent a major growth driver. They require remote confidence built via 3D virtual site tours, direct WhatsApp relationship management, and structured FEMA guides. Build a Full Digital Funnel: Over 70% of Indian homebuyers begin their search digitally. Developers must replace outdated offline-only channels with an end-to-end digital journey:

Search Discovery ➔ Video Content (YouTube/Reels) ➔ High-Converting Landing Page ➔ WhatsApp/CRM Lead Nurture

Turn RERA Transparency into a Brand Asset: Delivery delays remain a primary buyer concern. Proactively displaying RERA compliance, monthly video progress updates, and delivery track records builds instant market trust.

The Affordability Advantage: Ahmedabad vs. Top Metros

Among India’s top metropolitan cities, Ahmedabad remains one of the most value-rich real estate markets:

The Value Proposition: “What commands ₹2+ Crore in Mumbai or Bengaluru yields larger living spaces, superior amenities, and equal growth potential at ₹80 Lakhs to ₹1.2 Crore in Gujarat.”

The Developer’s Execution Roadmap

[PRE-LAUNCH] ➔ Publish micro-market research | Feature RERA metrics | Set up 3D tours

[ACTIVE SALES] ➔ Weekly site update videos | Run Meta/Google funnels | Collect buyer testimonials

[POST-HANDOVER]➔ Build resident communities | Launch referral programs | Publish case studies

Final Word

Gujarat’s residential market is fundamentally strong. While other major Indian metros face demand fluctuations, Ahmedabad has sustained stable growth. But structural strength alone does not sell units. Transparency, visibility, and narrative build real estate leaders.

About the Author

Jyoti Keswani is Senior VP at Sheetal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. A PhD Scholar in Management and an alumna of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), she specializes in organizational strategy, People management, and Brand and Marketing in real estate.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)