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Home > Business > A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 11:44:12 IST

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A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 6: Kraftshala School of Business (KSB) today announced the placement outcomes for the 2025-26 batch of its PGP in AI-Led Sales, Marketing and Business (ASMB), reporting 100% placements for the second consecutive year, an average CTC of INR 11.55 lakh per annum and a highest CTC of INR 22 lakh, against a programme fee of INR 2.59 lakh. The average package represents a 4.5x return on programme fees within nine months of enrolment.

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The placement results reflect sustained and growing momentum. Average CTC has risen from INR 10.3 LPA in the first two batches to INR 11.08 LPA in Batch 3 and INR 11.55 LPA in Batch 4. Across all batches, the program has recorded an INR 10.64 LPA overall average, a top 25% average of INR 15.74 LPA, and 80% of students placed at INR 9 LPA and above.

8 in 10 companies that hire from KSB return for the next batch. Recruiters include some of the best in the market, including Rippling, Nestle, Clevertap, BrowserStack, Piramal Consumer, Mensa Brands, LeadSquared, Prasuma (acquired by ITC), MyGate, Betterplace – spanning SaaS (36%), FMCG (27%) and Consumer Tech (18%).

The PGP in ASMB is a 9-month AI-led Sales and Marketing Program for landing high-an INR 10.64potential roles in sales and marketing. Delivering these outcomes in higher education with an average ROI of 4.5X through an online format is unprecedented in India. Kraftshala School of Business offers a placement accountability that is unique in Indian higher education – if a student’s job offer is below INR 7.5L, 60% of the fee is refunded.

Commenting on the milestone, Varun Satia, Founder and CEO, KSB, said, “The talent market has fundamentally shifted. AI has changed what companies need – they need people who combine sharp problem-solving with the ability to use AI tools to drive higher efficiencies, and they need them to deliver from day one. All of the top companies we work with are competing to hire people who hit the ground running. That is the standard the market has moved to. That is the standard we build for. When we launched this program, we made a promise – place every committed student at INR 7.5L or above, or refund 60% of the fees. A lot of people in the ecosystem were amazed at how confident we were. Today is another day when we prove that confidence was warranted. There is no faster or more certain way to launch a high-potential career in sales and marketing today than KSB. The ROI on time and money is unmatched and it’s only getting better.”

According to Manav Paroothi, Head of PG Programs at KSB, “These kinds of outcomes are possible due to a deliberate design choice built into the curriculum from the ground up. We have partnered with some of the top companies in the country to ensure our students are solving their real business problems during the program itself. They get direct feedback, work with the latest AI tools, and learn at a pace that’s exceptional. The moment these students join a company, they are fantastic.”

According to KSB, companies continue to hire from the program not just because of Kraftshala’s reputation or curriculum, but because of what graduates deliver once they join. Ashish Yakri, placed at Rippling, overachieved his sales targets by 300% in his first few months. Tushar Tyagi, placed at Mensa Brands, was recognised as the best Area Sales Manager in his first year. The report cites more such examples of graduates receiving strong early recognition across companies.

Pramukh, then Sales Development Manager at Rippling, hired from the program this year, shared: “The candidates from Kraftshala’s PGP in AI-Led Sales, Marketing and Business came well-prepared. You can tell they’ve been trained on the right fundamentals — the conversations during interviews were sharp and grounded. Early days, but we’re looking forward to seeing them grow within our teams.”

In August 2026, KSB launches its offline program on the Gurugram campus – adding in-person business labs, live on-field work, campaign launches and SDR shadowing to the same placement-first model. The online program delivered 4.5x ROI and 100% placement rate for two consecutive years. The offline program promises to take this further, starting 5th Aug. Applications are also open on their website now for both online and offline programs.

Key statistics: Overall average INR 10.64 LPA | Highest CTC INR 22 LPA | Top 25% average INR 15.74 LPA | 100% placement rate, Batch 3 and Batch 4 | 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L fees | 60% refund if placement < INR 7.5L

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

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A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

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A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

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A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L
A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L
A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L
A New Record for B-School Outcomes: Kraftshala School of Business Places All Students, Average INR 11.55L, Highest INR 22L, 4.5x ROI on INR 2.59L

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