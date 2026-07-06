Mohanji Peace Centre Denmark Consecrates Shirdi Sai Baba, Ganesha and Dattatreya Murtis at Happiness Festival 2026

cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd

Langebaek [Denmark], July 6: The Mohanji Peace Centre (MPC) in Langebaek, Denmark, consecrated Murtis of Shirdi Sai Baba, Lord Ganesha and Lord Dattatreya on 4-5 July, as part of its Happiness Festival 2026. The two-day event drew spiritual seekers from multiple countries in a shared spirit of devotion and unity.

H.E. Mr. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, visited the Centre on 4 July. His visit reflected the Centre’s growing international recognition and the reach of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage in Europe.

The festival — the first major international event at the Centre — opened on 4 July with the ceremonial hoisting of the Danish flag. Brahmarishi Mohanji then welcomed the gathering, encouraging participants to pursue inner happiness, lasting peace, and self-realisation. In his opening speech Mohanji described the new centre as “not just a peace centre” but “a power centre,” created to help people become “stable, powerful, grounded and effective.”

A key highlight was the “Manifesting Abundance – The Reprogramming” workshop, also attended online by a large worldwide audience. Mohanji explained that true abundance comes not from material possessions but from awareness, acceptance, and inner balance. He urged participants to move beyond fear, comparison, and limiting beliefs to enable positive transformation.

“True abundance is a state where you are fully contented and have the ability to share what you have. It is much broader than having just material possessions or wealth” — Mohanji

According to organisers, the festival extended beyond the consecration itself. It served as a platform reinforcing peace, compassion, selfless service, humanity, and global unity. The Mohanji Peace Centre reaffirmed its commitment to inspiring spiritual awareness alongside service to humanity worldwide.

About Mohanji Foundation

Founded by Brahmarishi Dr. Mohanji, the Mohanji Foundation is headquartered in Switzerland. It is registered in 23 countries and active in 90 countries, with Mohanji Centres of Benevolence worldwide, including fully functional ashrams in nine countries.

Media Contact:

Pooja Gandhi

mea@mohanji.org

90711 77778

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