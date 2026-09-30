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Home > Business > Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

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Last updated: September 30, 2026 19:27:15 IST

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Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

New Delhi [India], September 30: Founded by Arihant Chhajer and Khushi Jain, the AI automation company designs, builds and manages AI systems that handle lead follow-ups, customer support, bookings and reporting around the clock

Artificial intelligence has moved past the stage of experimental chatbots and pilot projects. For growing businesses, it is fast becoming part of how daily operations run. Algoura (algoura.com), an AI automation company founded by Arihant Chhajer and Khushi Jain, is helping businesses make that shift. It builds production-grade AI systems that take over repetitive work, so teams can spend their time on growth rather than administration.

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The busywork problem

Across industries, businesses lose hours every week to the same routine tasks. These include replying to enquiries, following up with leads, booking appointments, updating CRMs and compiling reports. Enquiries now arrive around the clock through websites, WhatsApp, Instagram and phone calls. A lead that goes unanswered overnight is often a lead lost to a competitor. Hiring more people to keep up is expensive, and it rarely solves the problem for long.

Algoura was founded on a simple belief: every business deserves an operations team that never sleeps.

Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

What Algoura builds

Algoura works as a done-for-you partner rather than a software vendor. It studies how a business operates and identifies which tasks are worth automating. It then designs, deploys and manages the AI systems that do that work, and keeps improving them after launch.

Its services span:

  • AI chatbots: 24/7 support and lead qualification on websites, WhatsApp and Instagram.
  • AI voice agents: human-like callers for sales, support and appointment booking.
  • AI lead management: automated nurturing and follow-up sequences.
  • AI appointment booking: smart scheduling synced to team calendars.
  • AI customer support: instant query resolution across channels.
  • AI sales automation: lead scoring, CRM updates and outbound sequences.
  • AI workflow automation: internal processes automated end to end.
  • AI content automation: blogs, emails, social posts and reports at scale.
  • AI analytics and reporting: automated dashboards and daily business briefings.

“Most businesses don’t have a talent problem. They have a busywork problem,” said Arihant Chhajer, Founder & CEO, Algoura. “Good teams lose hours every day answering the same questions, chasing leads and updating spreadsheets. We build AI systems that handle that work quietly and reliably, around the clock. The goal is not a clever demo. It is infrastructure a business can depend on.”

A proven method, fast results

Algoura follows a four-step method:

  1. Discover: analyse existing workflows and find the highest-impact opportunities.
  2. Design: architect custom AI systems around the client’s tools and goals.
  3. Deploy: integrate them into production.
  4. Optimise: monitor and refine them continuously to maximise return on investment.

A client’s first production automation typically goes live within two to four weeks.

The company has built more than 100 automations to date, saving clients over 500 hours of manual work every month. Its results include:

  • A marketing agency: a 70% reduction in manual work, 3x faster lead response and a 40% increase in conversions.
  • A real estate business: a 50% increase in appointments after deploying automated lead qualification and 24/7 follow-ups.
  • An education consultancy: AI-powered enquiry management that sped up student engagement and cut its support workload.

“Every engagement is measured in outcomes, not features,” said Khushi Jain, Co-Founder & COO, Algoura. “We track hours saved, leads converted and revenue moved, and our clients see those numbers in their own dashboards. AI should make a business feel lighter to run. If our systems feel invisible to the team, we have done our job.”

The founders

Arihant Chhajer leads product and strategy at Algoura. He architects the AI systems behind client operations and focuses on turning automations from impressive demos into dependable, production-grade infrastructure.

Khushi Jain leads operations, client success and growth. She ensures every engagement ships on time, measures the right outcomes and delivers returns clients can see for themselves.

Together, they describe themselves as two operators who grew tired of watching great businesses drown in repetitive work.

Built on the tools businesses already use

Algoura does not ask clients to replace their existing software. Its systems connect with leading AI models, including OpenAI, Claude and Gemini. They also integrate with the tools teams already rely on, such as HubSpot, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Slack, WhatsApp and Calendly, using automation platforms such as Zapier, Make and n8n. The company serves clients across real estate, healthcare, education, finance, e-commerce, hospitality, legal, consulting, manufacturing and marketing.

Products built in-house

Alongside client work, Algoura builds its own AI products:

  • Pinnara (pinnara.ai) is an AI SEO platform that turns a single keyword into a published blog post in about three minutes. Each post is optimised for search engines, answer engines and generative AI search, and can be published to WordPress or Shopify in one click.
  • MCA Explorer (mcaexplorer.in) gives businesses verified Indian company intelligence through a single API, including master data, director profiles and filings.

Looking ahead

Algoura plans to expand its AI voice and agent offerings and to deepen its work with Indian enterprises and industry bodies. Its aim is to become the “autonomous business layer” for companies that want to grow without adding headcount at the same pace. That means systems designed to handle ten times the volume without ten times the cost.

“The next few years will separate businesses that use AI as a novelty from those that run on it,” added Arihant Chhajer. “We want Algoura to be the partner that helps Indian businesses, and ambitious companies everywhere, make that leap confidently.”

About Algoura

Algoura is a done-for-you AI automation company, operated by Algoura AI Pvt Ltd. It designs, builds and manages AI systems for chatbots, voice agents, lead management, customer support, sales and workflow automation. The company was founded by Arihant Chhajer (Founder & CEO) and Khushi Jain (Co-Founder & COO). For more information, visit https://algoura.com.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 7:27 PM IST
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Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

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Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation

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Algoura Is Helping Businesses Put Their Busywork on Autopilot with Done-for-You AI Automation
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