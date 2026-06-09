Apple chief Tim Cook to unveil all-new Siri as OpenAI, Google mount tough fight

California [US], June 8, (ANI): Expectations from Apple CEO Tim Cook are high as he is likely to announce a major update to the tech giant’s artificial intelligence framework. The Siri virtual assistant is likely to get a major AI overhaul as Tim Cook unveils a suit of updates for Apple devices at the WWDC event.

Apple has faced much criticism for the delay in roll out of AI updates that it announced in 2024. The delay has cost the iPhone-maker dearly as Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT race ahead in the AI race.

“(Apple hasn’t) done anything that really blows people away,” a CNN report quoted Gene Munster, cofounder and managing partner of tech investment firm Deepwater Asset Management..

This year’s keynote is significant not only for the major Siri overhaul but also because Tim Cook will step down as CEO of the Cupertino-based tech behemoth on September 1 making way for his successor John Ternus. Cook will step into the shoes of an executive chairman.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies taking its market capitalization to over $4.5 trillion. Under his watch, iPhone sales rose exponentially with production starting in key markets like India.

What could give Apple an edge is its vast product catalogue. A completely revamped AI-driven virtual assistant could put Apple right at the top of the AI game.

The newly overhauled Siri could become a smart assistant taking voice-based instructions to execute multi-step actions. The much anticipated update to the voice assistant could help Apple play catch up as its rivals work on making agentic AI more accessible.

Siri was launched in 2011 along with iPhone 4s marking a major leap in smartphone technology with the first ever voice assistant.

Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC is an annual Apple conference for software and hardware developers in the Apple ecosystem. (ANI)

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