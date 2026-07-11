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Home > Business > AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-needs-stronger-tier-2-tier-3-air-cargo-network-to-drive-growth-acfi20260710221948"> <p class="title">India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI</p> <a>

India needs stronger Tier-2, Tier-3 air cargo network to drive growth: ACFI

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 01:02:11 IST

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AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE], July 10: AVENEW Development and KORA Properties have launched O1NE District, marking the first major milestone following the strategic joint venture announced by the partners earlier this year. The launch introduces a new mixed use destination in Motor City and brings to life the partners’ shared vision for an integrated business, retail and lifestyle destination.

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O1NE District comprises six commercial towers, an integrated retail destination, healthcare facilities and landscaped public spaces, positioned adjacent to Dubai Autodrome with direct access to Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and the future Al Maktoum International Airport. With a development value of AED 6 billion, the district brings together business, retail, dining and leisure within one connected destination.

DAWN, the first office tower within O1NE District, marks the launch of the wider masterplan. The Grade A office building features flexible floorplates, generous floor-to-floor heights and direct air-conditioned connectivity to the retail destination. Amenities include a concierge-serviced super lobby, landscaped podium terraces, outdoor workspaces, sky gardens and rooftop dining venues.

Designed to support businesses of all sizes, DAWN combines flexible layouts with workplaces enhanced by abundant natural daylight.

The retail destination complements the workplace with restaurants, cafes and everyday conveniences, creating an active destination throughout the day and beyond traditional office hours.

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, commented: “O1NE District marks the next chapter in our partnership with KORA Properties and our shared vision for Motor City. When we announced our joint venture earlier this year, we set out to create a destination that brings together business, retail and lifestyle within one connected environment. With DAWN, we are taking the first step towards delivering that vision.”

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties, said: “At KORA Properties, we create destinations that anticipate how people will live, work and connect in the future. Together with AVENEW Development, O1NE District brings business, retail and lifestyle into one integrated ecosystem, anchored by a future shopping mall that will serve as the heart of the community. DAWN marks the first step in delivering a destination built for long term value, innovation and meaningful experiences, reflecting our commitment to quality and purposeful development.”

The launch of DAWN marks the beginning of O1NE District’s wider masterplan. Future phases will introduce five additional commercial towers, an integrated retail destination and a healthcare facility, progressively shaping a connected mixed-use destination in the heart of Motor City.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 1:02 AM IST
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AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

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AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

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AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower
AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower
AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower
AVENEW Development and KORA Properties Unveil O1NE District as Sales Commence With Dawn, Its First Office Tower

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