Gradiente Infotainment Limited Unveils Grand Slate of Films & Music Showcasing Excellence Entertainment

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Gradiente Infotainment Limited hosted an exclusive entertainment extravaganza, bringing together filmmakers, artists, musicians, industry professionals, media, and distinguished guests under one roof for a celebration of creativity, innovation, and cinematic excellence in association with Bright Media group.

The prestigious event presented an excited lineup of corporate announcements, film launches, music video premieres, and interactive media sessions, reaffirming Gradiente Infotainment Limited’s commitment to promoting quality entertainment content and empowering creative talent.

The event commenced with the Gradiente Corporate Presentation, highlighting the company’s vision, journey, future roadmap, and strategic initiatives within the entertainment industry.

Following the presentation, Chairman & Managing Director Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur addressed the gathering, shared the company’s vision, industry insights, and future growth plans while emphasizing Gradiente’s commitment towards creating world-class entertainment content.

One of the major highlights of the event was the official trailer launch of the much-awaited feature film “ABHAYA,” accompanied by the film’s cast and creative team. Celebrity Actor Ganesh Yadav, The launch follows the overwhelming response received by the film’s teaser and is expected to generate significant excitement among audiences and the media. Following the tremendous response to its official teaser, the makers of the much-awaited Marathi feature film ABHAYA unveiled the film’s Official Trailer at a grand event held at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, in the presence of distinguished guests, media, and members of the film fraternity.

Presented by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur and produced by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur & Rupesh D. Gohil, ABHAYA is produced under the banner of Gradiente Infotainment Limited in association with RDG Production Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and directed by Yusuf Muzammil Surti.

The event commenced with the grand launch of the official trailer, which received an enthusiastic response from the audience and media for its gripping visuals, emotional depth, and powerful performances.

Veteran actor Ganesh Yadav praised ABHAYA, describing it as a meaningful film with a strong social message. He appreciated the vision of the producers and director, saying that audiences will experience a powerful and emotionally engaging story.

Lead actress Yogita Bhosale shared her journey of working on the film and expressed her gratitude to the producers, director, and the entire team. She spoke about the dedication behind the making of ABHAYA and said the film has been a memorable experience in her career.

Writer and Director Yusuf Muzammil Surti spoke about the making of the film, sharing that ABHAYA was shot with complete sincerity and passion to deliver an impactful cinematic experience. He thanked the producers and cast for believing in his vision and supporting the film throughout its journey.

The event was further graced by Meghraj Raje Bhosale, President of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal and Vice President of the Film Federation of India, who highly appreciated ABHAYA after watching the trailer. He praised the film’s production quality, performances, and subject, expressing confidence that it would be well received by audiences.

The film features Yogita Bhosale, Mohan Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, Ganesh Yadav, Rohit Kokate, Harsha Nikam, Aniket Kelkar, Umesh Bolke, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Patil in pivotal roles.

ABHAYA is presented by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, produced by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur & Rupesh D. Gohil, and written and directed by Yusuf Muzammil Surti.

The event further witnessed the grand launch of several music videos featuring their respective casts and creators, including:

* Tu Paas Ho To starring Pia Roy & Jeet, Lyrics by Nikhil Bhatnagar, Directed by Guru M sharrma

* Tere Naal starring Divya Rai & Dev Vyas, Directed by Guru M Sharrma

* Meri Sanson Mein Starring Darshana Rajput & Dev Vyas, Lyrics by Nikhil Bhatnagar, Directed by Guru M Sharrma

* Ibadat Starring Anupriya Laxmi Katoch & Vikas verma, Directed by Guru M Sharrma

* Party at MG Road Starring Riya Suman, Directed by J Punkaj Nutan

* You + I Starring Pia Roy & Rohan Pal, Directed by Guru M Sharrma

Adding another milestone to the celebration, the official poster of the upcoming feature film “Kanpur Roadways” unveiled in the presence of its director J Punkaj Nutan and special guests.

The program concluded with an interactive “Meet the Press” session, allowed members of the media to engage directly with Chairman & Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur, filmmakers, artists, and the creative teams behind the showcased projects. The interaction aims to foster meaningful conversations about the evolving entertainment landscape and Gradiente’s future initiatives.

With the theme “Celebrating Content. Creating Impact.”, the event reflects Gradiente Infotainment Limited’s vision of becoming a dynamic force in India’s entertainment ecosystem by nurturing original content across films, music, digital platforms, and emerging media.

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