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Home > Business > Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 03:48:12 IST

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of India’s leading diagnostic healthcare providers with a rapidly expanding pan-India presence, today announced its operational update for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Chandan Healthcare Limited reported unaudited operating income of ₹48.67 Cr in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹35.88 Cr in Q1 FY26, registering a healthy 35.64% year-on-year growth. Its material subsidiary, Chandan Pharmacy Limited, reported unaudited operating income of ₹32.33 Cr in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹28.43 Cr in Q1 FY26, representing a 13.69% year-on-year growth.

The growth in operating income was supported by healthy traction across the Company’s B2B, B2C and Government business verticals, continued increase in patient volumes and ongoing expansion of its diagnostic network.

Business Highlights

Healthy Growth Across Business Verticals – The Company continued to witness broad-based growth across all major business segments during the quarter.

* B2B: 44% YoY growth

* Government (B2G): 22% YoY growth

* B2C (Referral & Online): 20% YoY growth

Patient Volumes Continue to Grow – Patient volumes across the Company’s key business segments also registered healthy year-on-year growth.

* General (Referral & Online): 29%

* Corporate: 24%

* Government: 14%

Network Expansion – Continuing its expansion strategy during Q1 FY27, the Company added 140 centres, comprising:

* 1 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centre, taking the total to 23

* 2 Diagnostic Centres, taking the total to 17

* 3 Standalone Labs, taking the total to 20

* 134 Franchise Centres, taking the total to 264

* The Company also operates 3 Radiology Centres, taking its overall network to 327 centres.

* 134 Franchise Centres, taking the total to 264.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “We have delivered another quarter of healthy operational growth, with strong improvement in operating income supported by balanced contributions from our B2B, B2C and Government businesses. The continued increase in patient volumes across all major segments reflects the growing trust in our diagnostic services and the strength of our diversified business model.

Alongside healthy business growth, we continued to expand our network aggressively by adding 140 centres during the quarter, including 134 franchise centres. With 264 operational franchise centres today, we remain firmly on track towards our goal of establishing 1,000 operational franchise centres over the next 24 months, enabling us to reach more patients while creating a scalable platform for long-term growth.

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic and pharmacy services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on June 30, 2026, the Company operates 327 diagnostic centres including 264 operational franchise centres, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025.

During FY26, The Company reported Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 3:48 AM IST
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Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

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Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr
Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr
Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr
Chandan Healthcare Limited Q1 FY27 Operational Update: Operating Income Up 35.64% YoY to ₹48.67 Cr; Pharmacy Up 13.69% YoY to ₹32.33 Cr

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