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Home > Business > Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr

Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/record-global-chip-equipment-spending-offers-major-boost-to-indias-semiconductor-ambitions-semi20260714214720"> <p class="title">Record global chip equipment spending offers major boost to India's semiconductor ambitions: SEMI</p> <a>

Record global chip equipment spending offers major boost to India's semiconductor ambitions: SEMI

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 04:30:11 IST

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Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Vivid Electromech Limited (NSE: VIVIDEL) continues to strengthen its position in India’s electrical panel manufacturing and power distribution industry through strong execution across data centres, infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial projects. The Company remains focused on expanding manufacturing capacity, enhancing product capabilities, and strengthening relationships with leading OEM partners.

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Q1 FY27 Business Highlights

– Financial Performance: Revenue grew to ₹32.68 Cr in Q1 FY27, up ~36% from ₹24.05 Cr in Q1 FY26, reflecting continued execution momentum.

– Order Book Update: Order pipeline remained robust at ₹210 Cr, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Key Business Developments

– Received a ₹30.13 Cr purchase order (including amendments) from STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd. for the SITC of PDU and DWDM Panels, reinforcing the Company’s strong presence in the data centre sector.

– Secured a ₹20.24 Cr work order from Univastu India Limited for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of MV switchgear, panels and distribution boards for a major infrastructure project.

– Continued progress on the 120,000 sq. ft. automated manufacturing facility at Ambernath, which is expected to significantly enhance production capacity and operational efficiency.

– Continued strengthening capabilities in Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) electrical panels and automation solutions through strategic partnerships with ABB, Siemens, Hitachi and Lauritz Knudsen.

Strategic Outlook

With strong execution in Q1 FY27 as a foundation, the Company’s growth in the coming quarters will be driven by:

– Capacity Expansion: Commissioning of the new automated manufacturing facility to support higher execution capabilities.

– Data Centre Growth: Increasing participation in India’s rapidly expanding hyperscale and colocation data centre market.

– Infrastructure Expansion: Leveraging growing opportunities across metro, utilities, industrial and renewable energy projects.

– Technology Leadership: Expanding advanced LV & MV electrical solutions with higher-rated, type-tested products.

– Operational Excellence: Enhancing execution capabilities, manufacturing efficiency and customer relationships to support sustainable long-term growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 4:30 AM IST
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Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr

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Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr
Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr
Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr
Vivid Electromech Reports 36% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Pipeline Strong at Rs 210 Cr

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