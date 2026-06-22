China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-needs-green-bonds-blended-finance-and-export-credit-support-for-future-ready-nuclear-energy-ecosystem-report20260622131213"> <p class="title">India needs green bonds, blended finance and export credit support for future-ready nuclear energy ecosystem: Report</p> <a>

India needs green bonds, blended finance and export credit support for future-ready nuclear energy ecosystem: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 13:47:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): China added MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, along with eight other US entities it linked to the U.S. military, to its export control list on Monday in retaliation for Washington’s recent restrictions on Chinese companies, Reuters reported Monday.

According to Reuters, MP Materials, which operates the only active rare earth mine in the US, and USA Rare Earth are both involved in the mine-to-magnet supply chain. The three US companies were not available for comment outside of business hours.

You Might Be Interested In

The measures are a response to the “U.S. government’s malicious practice” and were taken to safeguard national security and interests, as well as to fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Organisations and individuals in any country or region are prohibited from transferring or supplying dual-use items originating in China to those entities,” it said, adding that export activities should be stopped immediately.

The move amounts to a full ban on dual-use exports to the named firms, tightening rules that previously only required export licences, according to the news agency.

Analysts said, however, that China’s actions were a largely symbolic response to the Pentagon’s 1260H list of Chinese tech companies it believes to be aiding the Chinese military. The list was updated this month to include e-commerce giant Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu and automakers BYD and NIO.

“Most of the companies are US defence industry players or they have close connections with the U.S. government… Those companies are not going to do business in China, so the impact will be quite symbolic,” Reuters quoted George Chen, partner for Greater China at the Asia Group, as saying.

In a separate notice, China’s finance ministry said it has decided to take measures against 46 US companies. Chinese buyers are now barred from procuring any products manufactured by them, though US funded enterprises operating in China can still do so. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 1:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: china-export-bandual-use-itemsmp-materialsusa-rare-earth

RELATED News

CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

India's core sector growth slows to 0.5% YoY in May amid mixed sectoral performance

Global risks persist despite US-Iran truce, but India backed by strong fundamentals: RBI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Aadhaar App crosses 31 million downloads since launch

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links
China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links
China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links
China bans dual-use exports to MP Materials, USA Rare earth and 8 other US firms over military links

QUICK LINKS