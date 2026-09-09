Class 12 Student Priyansh Sinha Explores the Future of Inclusive Spaces Through The Shape of Belonging

New Delhi [India], September 9: The Shape of Belonging, a documentary film by Priyansh Sinha, a Class 12 student at Shiv Nadar School, Noida, premiered on August 31 at Magnolia, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, bringing together architects, urban planners, educators, disability advocates and accessibility professionals for an afternoon dedicated to reimagining inclusive design.

Described as A Sensory Exploration of Every Brick and Path, the documentary examines the relationship between people and the spaces they inhabit, asking what it truly means for a space to be accessible and inclusive. The film explores accessibility across two broad dimensions — physical accessibility, including mobility, vision and hearing-related needs, and cognitive and sensory accessibility, including experiences associated with autism, intellectual disabilities, dementia, sensory processing differences and mental health conditions.

According to the 2011 Census, India has 26.8 million persons with disabilities, accounting for 2.21% of the country’s population. While accessibility has gained greater attention through policy, regulations and developments in architecture and urban planning, much of the conversation continues to centre on physical interventions such as ramps, elevators and accessible infrastructure. The Shape of Belonging sought to expand this dialogue by exploring what lies beyond ramps and lifts — including sensory stimulation, navigation, spatial design and cognitive comfort — and how these factors shape the way individuals experience and engage with their surroundings.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring Ms. Anshu Sharma, Vice Principal – International Curriculum, Shiv Nadar School, Noida; Dr. Deepa Malik, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee, Paralympic medallist and author; Dr. Sewa Ram, Dean (Research), School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi; Ms. Merry Barua, Founder Director, Action for Autism; and Mr. Mohit Ahuja, Founder, Know Disability. The discussion brought together perspectives from architecture, education and disability advocacy, reflecting on the themes raised in the film and the broader opportunity to bring greater attention to cognitive and sensory inclusion in the design of homes, public spaces, institutions and urban environments.

Dr. Deepa Malik, Paralympic medallist, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardeesaid, “Accessibility conversations in India have largely focused on ramps and infrastructure, but true inclusion goes far beyond that. Films like The Shape of Belonging push us to think about dignity and independence as design principles, not afterthoughts. It’s heartening to see a young student engage with this issue so thoughtfully.”

Ms. Merry Barua, Founder Director, Action for Autism said, “For individuals with autism and sensory processing differences, the built environment can either be a source of comfort or a daily challenge. This documentary brings much-needed visibility to cognitive and sensory accessibility — a dimension of inclusion that is too often overlooked in mainstream design conversations.”

Priyansh Sinha, the documentary film maker, said, “Accessibility should be integral to how we imagine and design the spaces around us. The Shape of Belonging brings an important perspective to this conversation by looking beyond physical accessibility and drawing attention to the need for greater cognitive and sensory inclusion. I am grateful & encouraged to get such large participation from academicians to architects to disability rights champions for this cause.”

The event, held from 3 PM to 5 PM followed by high tea, drew faculty and students from the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi and Shiv Nadar School, alongside architects, urban planners, psychologists, accessibility professionals, organisations working with persons with disabilities, and members of the media.

With The Shape of Belonging, Priyansh Sinha hopes to encourage a broader understanding of accessibility — one that considers not only whether people can enter and navigate a space, but also whether they can experience it with comfort, dignity, independence and a genuine sense of belonging. The premiere marks the film’s public launch, with plans for wider screenings and outreach to follow.

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