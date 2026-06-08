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Home > Business > Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/sbi-hands-over-rs-8813-cr-dividend-cheque-to-govt-for-fy2620260608171426"> <p class="title">SBI hands over Rs 8,813 cr dividend cheque to govt for FY26</p> <a>

SBI hands over Rs 8,813 cr dividend cheque to govt for FY26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 17:18:15 IST

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Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: Country Delight, India’s leading kitchen essentials and dairy brand, has been named ‘Food Safety & Quality Company of the Year’ at the India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026, one of the country’s leading platforms dedicated to advancing food safety, quality standards and traceability across the food and dairy sector.

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Recognition validates the company’s rigorous quality systems, traceability framework and farm-to-home supply chain model.

Organised by Synnex Group, the summit brings together regulators, food scientists, quality leaders, manufacturers and technology experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of food safety in India. This year’s event featured participation from leading companies including Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Marico, Dabur, Haldiram, Mars Wrigley, Parle Products and Jubilant FoodWorks, among others.

The award recognises excellence in food safety and quality management and acknowledges organisations that have demonstrated high standards across sourcing, production, testing, compliance and supply chain operations. For Country Delight, the recognition reflects the systems and processes it has built to maintain product quality and safety from farm to doorstep.

Over the years, the company has invested in quality assurance, traceability, testing protocols and technology-led monitoring to strengthen standards across its operations. These measures play a critical role in ensuring consistency, transparency and consumer confidence across its growing portfolio of fresh food and daily essentials.

“When consumers buy food for their families, they place their trust in the brand behind it. Earning that trust requires strong processes, rigorous quality checks and constant vigilance at every stage of the supply chain. This recognition is a reflection of the work that the brand puts in every day to uphold those standards. We are honoured to receive this award and remain committed to ensure food safety, quality and transparency for consumers,” said Mr. Chakradhar Gade, Co-founder and CEO, Country Delight.

Country Delight’s farm-to-home model provides greater visibility across sourcing, quality checks and distribution, enabling tighter control over product quality and freshness. By combining technology with robust operational processes, the company continues to strengthen its ability to deliver safe, fresh and reliable products to households across India.

The award further reinforces Country Delight’s position as one of India’s most trusted food brands and highlights its continued efforts to build a transparent and dependable food supply chain for consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 5:18 PM IST
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Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

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Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

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Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026
Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026
Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026
Country Delight Wins 'Food Safety and Quality Company of the Year' at India Food Safety Summit & Awards 2026

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