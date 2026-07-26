Zen Technologies unveils India's first high-altitude man-portable anti-drone system

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence technology company Zen Technologies on Sunday unveiled what it said is India’s first High-Altitude Man-Portable Anti-Drone System (MPADS), an indigenous counter-unmanned aerial system (counter-UAS) designed for deployment in mountainous and remote terrain.

The company announced the launch on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying the system has been developed to address the increasing use of drones in high-altitude battlefields.

“The launch commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict while addressing one of the most pressing challenges in modern warfare: the growing use of drones across high-altitude battlefields,” the company said in a press release.

According to the release, the lightweight system is designed for rapid deployment in terrain where conventional vehicle-mounted counter-drone systems are difficult to operate. It combines radio frequency (RF) detection, data fusion and omni-directional jamming in a portable configuration.

The company said the system “can be carried by soldiers, pack animals, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), ensuring mobility across diverse operational environments”.

Zen Technologies said the MPADS offers drone detection ranges of up to 5 km through wideband RF scanning across the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum and omni-directional jamming of up to 3 km to disrupt drone command links and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals simultaneously.

The release added that the system is capable of “multi-target and swarm detection” and is designed for “24×7, all-weather operation with indigenous, state-of-the-art architecture”.

At the core of the system is the company’s RF-Based Drone Detector (RFDD), which uses “advanced Correlative Interferometry and Digital Beamforming techniques” to determine the bearing of hostile drones. The detector is integrated with a Data Fusion & Command Centre (DFCC), enabling operators to monitor threats, classify aerial targets, analyse spectrum activity and make engagement decisions, the release said.

With drone activity rising in high-altitude and border areas, Zen Technologies said portable counter-drone systems are becoming increasingly important for frontline protection.

“Zen Technologies’ latest solution strengthens India’s indigenous defence ecosystem by delivering a scalable, rapidly deployable capability that enables troops to detect, track and neutralise aerial threats wherever the mission demands,” the company said. (ANI)

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