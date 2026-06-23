LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/cred-to-raise-rs-8550-crore-in-funding-round-led-by-meta20260622202952"> <p class="title">CRED to raise Rs 8,550 crore in funding round led by Meta </p> <a>

CRED to raise Rs 8,550 crore in funding round led by Meta

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 04:19:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): CRED founder Kunal Shah on Monday announced that he will join Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while stepping away from his operating role at CRED after building the fintech platform over the past several years.

Sharing the development in a social media post, Shah said CRED is now ready for its next phase of growth and that Miten Sampat will take over as interim Chief Executive Officer.

You Might Be Interested In

“CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and @miten steps in as interim CEO,” Shah said in the post.

He added that Miten Sampat has been leading strategy and finance at the company and has been associated with him since 2020.

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Shah said that after exiting FreeCharge between 2015 and 2018, he spent time learning, investing and exploring new ideas. Using USD 1 million of personal capital, he launched CRED with the aim of rewarding people for paying their credit card bills on time.

According to Kunal Shah, between 2019 and 2025, CRED grew from zero to 17 million members by aligning incentives with customer behaviour. During the period, the company launched several products, including during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and raised more than USD 900 million from global investors.

He said the company also conducted four employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buybacks, secured a full stack of regulatory licences and scaled its annual revenue to around USD 325 million, or approximately Rs 3,200 crore, across payments, lending, insurance, commerce, wealth and credit card businesses.

Shah added that CRED recorded its first profitable quarter in 2026. He also disclosed that the company raised another USD 900 million from Meta in primary and secondary capital and is now announcing its fifth ESOP buyback.

Explaining his decision to move on from day-to-day operations, Shah said he will continue to remain associated with CRED as a shareholder. “I’m stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” he said.

On his new role, Shah said he would be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. “As for me, I’ll be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally,” he stated.

He also clarified that Meta’s investment in CRED would be as a minority investor and that there would be no access to member data. “Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data,” Shah said.

Commenting on WhatsApp’s future opportunities, Shah said that while the platform has already achieved significant scale, there remains substantial untapped potential. “While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 4:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: credfintechglobal-headkunal-shahmetawhatsapp

RELATED News

India's core sector growth slows to 0.5% YoY in May amid mixed sectoral performance

Global risks persist despite US-Iran truce, but India backed by strong fundamentals: RBI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Aadhaar App crosses 31 million downloads since launch

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally
CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally
CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally
CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

QUICK LINKS