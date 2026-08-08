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Home > Hollywood > Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/what-you-have-to-go-through-as-an-actor-unfortunatelywhatever-you-believe-in-you-should-do-yash-praises-kiara-advani-at-toxic-trailer-launch20260808220305"> <p class="title">"What you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately...Whatever you believe in, you should do": Yash praises Kiara Advani at Toxic trailer launch</p> <a>

"What you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately...Whatever you believe in, you should do": Yash praises Kiara Advani at Toxic trailer launch

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Last updated: August 8, 2026 22:52:13 IST

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Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

Los Angeles [US], August 8 (ANI): Jason Clarke has been roped in for ‘Supermax’, a new action-thriller from Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.

As per Deadline, the Australian actor is the second of the week to join following Jaafar Jackson, the breakout star of Lionsgate’s Michael.

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The pair will share the screen with Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb, who play two FBI agents investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.

David Gordon Green is set to direct the film from a screenplay by David Weil and David J Rosen. The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach of Westbrook Studios.

Weil and Rosen are exec producing alongside Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra and SVP Spencer Ela, as well as James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez for Westbrook Studios, with Natalie Laine Williams serving as associate producer. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 8, 2026 10:52 PM IST
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Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

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Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'
Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'
Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'
Jason Clarke bags action-thriller 'Supermax'

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