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Home > Business > Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

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Last updated: October 3, 2026 18:01:12 IST

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Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 3: The Agrasen Premier League (APL) Forteasia Cup 2026 officially commenced today at HR Cricket Ground, Sector 95, Faridabad, with Forteasia Group coming on board as the Title Sponsor of the high-energy community cricket tournament.

Bringing together 18 teams, the APL Forteasia Cup 2026 is a celebration of cricket, sportsmanship, youth participation and community bonding. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Vipul Goyal, Cabinet Minister, Haryana, and Mr. Rajesh Nagar, Minister of State, Haryana, along with prominent dignitaries, community members and guests.

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Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

Presented by Aggarwal Vaish Pariwar, Greater Faridabad, and Akhil Bhartiya Agarwal Sangathan, the tournament is being supported by Forteasia Group as Title Sponsor—represented by the Directors of Forteasia Group Mr. Manoj Goyal, and Mr. Shiv Garg.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Mangla, Managing Director, Forteasia Group, said, “At Forteasia Group, we believe in building more than homes — we believe in building communities. The APL Forteasia Cup 2026 reflects that philosophy by bringing people together through sport, encouraging young talent and creating a strong sense of togetherness. We are proud to be the Title Sponsor of this vibrant tournament and wish all 18 teams an exciting and memorable season.”

Forteasia Group’s association with the APL Forteasia Cup 2026 underscores its continued commitment to community development, youth engagement and grassroots sports. The tournament aims to promote teamwork, healthy competition and a spirit of unity among participants and residents alike.

With 18 competitive teams ready to take the field, the APL Forteasia Cup 2026 promises an action-packed season of cricket and community celebration in Faridabad.

About Forteasia Group

Forteasia Group is a leading name in real estate and infrastructure, committed to delivering excellence and creating long-term value for communities. With a strong focus on quality, innovation and community development, the Group supports initiatives that inspire progress, empower youth and bring people together.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 6:01 PM IST
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Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

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Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad
Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad
Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad
Forteasia Group Powers APL Forteasia Cup 2026 as Title Sponsor; 18 Teams Kick Off Cricket Carnival in Faridabad

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