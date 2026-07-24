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Home > Business > Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches 'Har Ghar Hero', A City-Wide Mission to Make Mumbai CPR-Ready

Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches 'Har Ghar Hero', A City-Wide Mission to Make Mumbai CPR-Ready

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/connaught-place-retailers-suffer-65-70-sales-slump-as-student-protests-force-early-shop-closures20260723204704"> <p class="title">Connaught Place retailers suffer 65-70% sales slump as student protests force early shop closures</p> <a>

Connaught Place retailers suffer 65-70% sales slump as student protests force early shop closures

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 05:52:12 IST

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Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches 'Har Ghar Hero', A City-Wide Mission to Make Mumbai CPR-Ready

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Fortis Hospitals Mumbai today announced the launch of ‘Har Ghar Hero’, a first-of-its-kind, community-led CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) preparedness movement aimed at empowering Mumbaikars with the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond effectively during cardiac emergencies. Bringing together citizens from the length and breadth of Mumbai, across housing societies, corporates, schools, colleges and civic bodies, under one unified movement, the initiative reinforces a simple message – every household should have at least one person trained in CPR, a ‘Hero’ who can step forward when every second counts.

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The initiative was inaugurated by Hon. Ms. Hemangini Patil, Regional Transport Officer, Thane Region, and Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head – Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra. They were joined by Fortis Mumbai’s leadership team and emergency medicine specialists — Dr. Sandeep Gore (Director, Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund), Dr. Amit Nabar (Director, Emergency & Community Medicine, S. L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate), Dr. Preetam Gaikwad (Head, Emergency Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital) and Dr. Sudhir Gore (Head, Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital Kalyan), who spoke about the importance of building CPR preparedness beyond hospital settings. The launch was also supported by Dr. Manjeet Singh Arora, Senior Consultant-General Physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund, who has spearheaded CPR trainings in the community for the past two decades, and won multiple accolades for his contribution to community preparedness.

In a sudden cardiac emergency, the first few minutes are often decisive. Through ‘Har Ghar Hero’, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai aims to bring CPR awareness and training closer to communities, building a wider network of people who are prepared to act until professional medical help arrives. What sets the initiative apart is its scale and reach; it is designed to unite residents from every corner of the city, from South Mumbai to the far suburbs, in a single, sustained movement toward a common goal – a CPR-ready Mumbai.

As part of the initiative, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai will partner with civic bodies, utility and service providers, transport operators, quick-commerce platforms, housing societies, corporate hubs, educational institutions and other community groups to expand CPR awareness across the city. The focus for the coming year would be on equipping 2 lakh Mumbaikars of all ages and backgrounds with essential CPR skills, and building a growing base of trained first responders who can act swiftly in a cardiac emergency, before EMS teams arrive.

Fortis Mumbai will also launch a community perception survey to gauge current levels of emergency preparedness among Mumbaikars, and awareness about application of Basic Life Support (BLS), CPR and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). These insights that will help identify gaps and shape future training efforts.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head – Fortis Hospitals, Maharashtra, said, “With ‘Har Ghar Hero’, Fortis Mumbai is taking an important step towards making CPR preparedness a community priority. In a cardiac emergency, the first responder is often not a healthcare professional but a family member, colleague, neighbour or passer-by. Our aim is to build a culture where every household has at least one person who knows what to do when it matters most. Through sustained partnerships and community-led training, we hope to create a city that is better prepared to respond to emergencies.”

Over the past few years, emergency medicine specialists from Fortis Hospitals Mumbai have collectively trained and certified 1.5 lakh Mumbaikars in CPR, and engaged with 1,000+ housing societies, 350+ corporate set-ups, 300+ colleges and schools, 100+ government bodies and civic institutions, and 600+ NGOs and community groups. Through ‘Har Ghar Hero’, Fortis Mumbai aims to build a sustained movement around CPR awareness, growing a network of trained citizens who can act as ‘Heroes’ in the moments when immediate action makes the difference.

To get your workplace or housing society trained and certified, call 022 4111 4111.

About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company’s network comprises over 6,000 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

For more information, please visit www.fortishealthcare.com/

About IHH HEALTHCARE (“IHH”)

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world’s most trusted healthcare services network.

For more information, please visit www.ihhhealthcare.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 5:52 AM IST
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Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches 'Har Ghar Hero', A City-Wide Mission to Make Mumbai CPR-Ready

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Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches 'Har Ghar Hero', A City-Wide Mission to Make Mumbai CPR-Ready
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