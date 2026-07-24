Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/indias-defence-drone-ecosystem-enters-a-new-phase-as-domestic-manufacturers-scale-up20260723183102"> <p class="title">India's Defence Drone Ecosystem Enters a New Phase as Domestic Manufacturers Scale Up</p> <a>

India's Defence Drone Ecosystem Enters a New Phase as Domestic Manufacturers Scale Up

Written By:
Last updated: July 24, 2026 04:07:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

Seoul [South Korea], July 23 (ANI): Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang stated that Taiwan saved the United States’ semiconductor and computing industries rather than undermining them.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for Taiwan-based Wistron Corp’s first US manufacturing site in Fort Worth, Huang addressed the historical development of the global technology ecosystem, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

You Might Be Interested In

“Taiwan saved the American semiconductor industry, saved the American computing industry, not the opposite,” the news report quoted Huang.

The chief executive pointed out that without Taiwan’s contributions, the United States chip sector might have been taken over by Japan. He stated that policymakers in Washington should recognise that commercial partnerships with Taiwanese enterprises are fundamental to restoring high-tech manufacturing within the United States.

Addressing the motives behind overseas investments, Huang explained that Taiwanese firms were expanding their operations into the United States voluntarily. He noted that these choices stemmed from strategic business judgment and long-standing corporate relationships rather than external coercion.

“Taiwan is doing it voluntarily because of its own wisdom, not because it’s held a gun to its head,” Huang said, adding that the ongoing collaboration was founded on trust.

Huang did not comment on whether federal and state subsidies influenced the decision of Taiwanese companies to expand their footprint in the United States.

As per the news report, although Huang did not mention US President Donald Trump by name, his perspective contrasted sharply with claims made repeatedly by Trump since 2024 that Taiwan had taken or “stolen” the American semiconductor industry.

“Trump reiterated the allegation in May, saying in a Fox News interview that Taiwan had ‘stolen’ the US chip industry and arguing that previous administrations should have imposed steep tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors. Taiwan’s government rejected that characterization, saying its industry resulted from decades of independent development,” the news report stated.

Huang previously described Taiwan as the world’s most advanced epicentre of electronics manufacturing, observing that the United States should appreciate the ongoing investments made by Taiwanese firms.

Wistron’s D1 facility represents its first manufacturing hub in the United States and has already started mass-producing Nvidia’s GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip. The Fort Worth plant is also expected to produce Nvidia’s Vera Rubin Superchip in the future. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 4:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chip-industrycomputingjensen huangmanufacturingSemiconductortaiwanus-techwistron-corp

RELATED News

Tanla Announces Q1 FY27 Results

Fractal posts 20% revenue growth and 92% net income growth in Q1 FY27

India reiterates WTO-consistent trade policy, calls for development-oriented reforms

Adani Enterprises denies plans to enter airline business, calls reports 'baseless and factually incorrect'

Travis Kalanick's Atoms raises USD 1.7 billion in a16z-led funding round; Ben Horowitz joins board

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-RedFish LongTerm Capital Revenue As Of June 30 At €37 MLN

Analysis-Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data centre build-out

Top apparel exporter Vietnam faces higher US tariffs than peers 

Joshua credits boxing for fuelling comeback

GRAPHIC-China iron ore imports set to rise this year as steelmakers make up for declining grade

Vietnam proposes banning under-16s from posting on social media

Trump imposes forced labor duties on 60 trading partners as  10% US tariffs expire

King Charles attends reception ahead of Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

BRIEF-Lig Defense & Aerospace Co Wins 120.2 Billion Won Order For L-Sam Components

Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Taiwan saved US semiconductor sector

QUICK LINKS