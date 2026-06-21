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Home > Business > Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends

Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/brent-crude-to-stay-sticky-near-term-before-softening-in-2027-on-supply-recovery-icici-bank-research20260621145051"> <p class="title">Brent crude to stay sticky near-term before softening in 2027 on supply recovery: ICICI Bank Research</p> <a>

Brent crude to stay sticky near-term before softening in 2027 on supply recovery: ICICI Bank Research

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 15:44:13 IST

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Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Gen Z consumers and shoppers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are driving rapid growth in India’s beauty market, with Flipkart’s Beauty and Personal Care category recording 50 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said in a press release.

The company said GenZ now drives nearly 60 per cent of all beauty purchases on the platform, while shoppers from non-metro cities are increasingly shaping trends and purchase decisions.

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“Two in three beauty searches on Flipkart originate from non-metro cities such as Cuttack, Bardhaman, Gorakhpur, Kottayam, Guntur, Jamnagar, Sangli among several others,” the release noted.

The fourth edition of Glam Up Fest brought together 100+ leading beauty brands and 6,000+ creators, influencers, and celebrities under the theme ‘Beauty for Every Moment’.

The category’s growth spans multiple segments. Flipkart said premium beauty has grown over 60% year-on-year, perfumes over 45%, and men’s grooming has emerged as the standout category, up 65% as consumers incorporate skincare, grooming, and wellness into everyday routines. Searches for “Sunscreen for Men”, “Facewash for Men”, “Hair Serum for Men” are very high.

With 12 beauty products bought every second on the platform, demand continues to grow. Beauty on Flipkart Minutes has grown 5x over the past year, ranking among the top three performing categories on the service.

At the fest, Flipkart unveiled its Annual Beauty Trends Report 2.0 developed with Quantum Consumer Solutions, mapping a shift toward premium and science-backed skincare and growing experimentation with global trends. The platform’s consumer-first interface, aided by Virtual Try-On and Live Video Commerce, is supporting discovery and personalisation.

Sakait Chaudhary, Senior Vice President, Head of Softlines, Grocery and Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “The beauty category in India is being shaped by GenZ consumers who are more informed, trend-conscious, and have made beauty into a daily ritual. At the same time, we are seeing strong momentum from shoppers across Bharat, where demand is expanding well beyond traditional categories into premium, specialised, and globally inspired products.”

Flipkart also launched its Global Luxe Beauty Store, unveiled by Janhvi Kapoor, offering 100+ international brands, including Calvin Klein, Gucci, Eucerin, Medicube, CeraVe, Beauty of Joseon, and SKIN1004.

The on-ground fest will be followed by Flipkart’s in-app Glam Up Sale from June 19-27, 2026, with limited-time offers and new launches.

The company is also expanding Glam Up Fest to non-metro cities, kicking off in Guwahati on June 16 with 600+ creators, with more Tier-2 and Tier-3 city editions planned through the year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 3:44 PM IST
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Tags: beauty-salesflipkart-growthGenZ Beautyglam-up-festnon-metro-trendstier-2-3-cities

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Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends

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Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends
Gen Z, non-metro India drive 50 pc growth in Flipkart Beauty; Glam Up Fest 2026 highlights emerging trends
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