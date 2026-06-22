Godlike Esports Rises From Last Place to Claim BMPS 2026 Title as Jaipur BMPS Finals Reach 729K Peak Viewers and 12,000 Attendance

HT Syndication

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22: In what will be remembered as one of the most dramatic conclusions in Indian BGMI history, Godlike Esports today emerged as the BMPS 2026 Champions. Manya’s rebuilt squad – written off after finishing dead last on Day 1 with just 20 points – clawed its way back across three days of relentless competition to claim the title that has eluded this organisation for years.

As the final match of 18 came to a close on the BMPS stage, with friends and family of the players cheering from the stands, it wasn’t just a trophy being lifted – it was the culmination of a rebuild, a redemption, and a resolve that defines what competitive esports is about. For an organisation that has never won an official BGMI title despite being one of the sport’s biggest and most followed names, the BMPS 2026 trophy is as meaningful as it gets. Alongside the title, Godlike Esports will represent India at the Esports World Cup 2026 as BMPS 2026 Champions, while iQOO Orangutan have secured the second India slot by virtue of finishing first on the KRAFTON India Esports Rankings after BMPS 2026.

BMPS 2026 shattered viewership records. The Grand Finals peaked at a record-breaking 729,000 concurrent viewers – the highest ever peak CCV for an esports event in India – making it the most-watched BGMI Grand Finals in history. On the ground, the JECC arena drew a total in-person attendance of over 12,000 fans across all three days – a landmark for a BGMI LAN in India and a powerful statement about the sport’s growing footprint beyond the traditional metro markets.

The points table tells the story: 20 points and last place after Day 1. Champions after Day 3. Manya, Admino, Spower, Saumay and GodZ responded to that opening-day nightmare with a 70-point Day 2, clawed their way into contention, and then delivered under maximum pressure on the final day. The moment the title was confirmed, the JECC arena erupted. Manya, the veteran IGL who has carried the Godlike flag through one of its most turbulent rebuilds in recent memory, was seen breaking down as teammates, friends and family rushed to the stage. It was the kind of scene that transcends esports – a reminder that behind every in-game call and every match point is a team of human beings chasing something they believe in.

Divine Gaming, who led the overall standings for the majority of the Grand Finals and featured standout performer SLUG (Sonigra Raghuraj Singh), who played on home soil in Rajasthan and led his team to a podium finish, pushed all the way to the finish. Victores Sumus (VS) completed a remarkable Grand Finals – recovering from 15th after Day 1 to claim a podium finish on the back of two Chicken Dinners and an explosive Day 2.

The drama of the final match belonged to another icon: Jonathan Amaral – India’s most celebrated BGMI player, the founder of Team Apex Gaming and a former Godlike star – sealed a Chicken Dinner in Match 18, sending his squad surging nine places up the final standings in a single game. In their very first BMPS appearance as an organisation, TAG signed off on a final match that their fans will talk about for years.

BMPS 2026 was the richest edition of the tournament to date, with a INR 4 crore prize pool and 64 of India’s best teams competing across six weeks. The Grand Finals in Jaipur marked Rajasthan’s first-ever major national esports LAN championship – a packed JECC arena across all three days, underlining the state’s growing status as an esports destination.

BMPS 2026 was the richest and most expansive edition of the tournament to date. Sixty-four of India’s top teams competed across six weeks from May 6, navigating a brand-new Promotion and Relegation format in the Qualifiers before the field was whittled down to the 16-team LAN in Jaipur. The prize pool, doubled by KRAFTON India from INR 2 crore to INR 4 crore on June 8, was distributed across all 16 finalists, with Godlike Esports taking home INR 1 crore as champions.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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