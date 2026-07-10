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Home > Business > Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/govts-ethanol-policy-backed-by-4-years-of-research-engine-damage-fears-are-myths-grain-ethanol-manufacturers-association20260710193447"> <p class="title">Govt's ethanol policy backed by 4 years of research, engine damage fears are myths: Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association</p> <a>

Govt's ethanol policy backed by 4 years of research, engine damage fears are myths: Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 20:19:12 IST

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Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The government is examining reforms such as digital notarisation to simplify document verification and ease the onboarding of foreign nationals into India’s financial system according to Harsha Bhowmik, Director, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance.

“We have our option of notarising. But there is no option of digital notarisation. Whether digital notarisation can be an option, then again amendments have to be done to the Acts and the Rules. There are multiple aspects to this. It is about getting the complexity of onboarding foreign nationals and NRIs into our financial system, and for enterprises also. We are trying to solve for that,” Bhowmik said on Friday.

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Addressing an interactive session on Credible Growth: Capital, Entrepreneurship & Financial Reporting held by CII, Bhowmik said Aadhaar has become the most fundamental Know Your Customer (KYC) document in India, but Aadhaar-based authentication currently faces IP restrictions for users accessing it from outside the country, making it difficult even for non-resident Indians (NRIs) with Aadhaar to complete digital KYC.

“The most fundamental KYC document which we right now use is Aadhaar, which is completely digital. But for bringing Aadhaar-based authentication from outside India, there are IP restrictions. So, if an NRI has an Aadhaar, still he can’t do KYC. We are trying to see how those blocks can be withdrawn,” he said.

He said Aadhaar is also coming up with a verified signature-based solution that may not have such IP restrictions. Bhowmik added that another challenge is the lack of interoperability between Indian and foreign digital signatures.

Bhowmik said digital signatures in India are governed under the Information Technology (IT) Act, and currently only signatures issued by Indian certifying authorities are recognised, requiring foreign nationals to obtain Indian digital signatures before submitting documents digitally.

Turning to access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Bhowmik said the government is expanding the use of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), including onboarding all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) onto the platform.

“We’re trying to onboard all the CPSEs, like the Central Public Sector Enterprises, onto TReDS. Based on that, the CPSEs’ invoices have to be financed through TReDS itself. Because we are so diligent in terms of getting the money to the MSMEs within 45 days, that somehow can be tracked,” he said.

Bhowmik said three entities currently operate the TReDS platform and there are multiple invoice financing models, including supplier-based financing and buyer-accepted financing, with the latter being “the more robust and the most confirmed one”, where banks extend credit after buyers accept suppliers’ invoices.

He said the government is also integrating the Account Aggregator framework with Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and subsequently with TReDS to facilitate cash flow-based lending. The proposed integration of TReDS with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) would further enable MSMEs to participate in government tenders, raise invoices and access financing through a seamless digital ecosystem.

Bhowmik added that the Credit Guarantee Scheme has been expanded from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, while the government is also exploring financialisation of leveraged invoices to improve credit flow. He said India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), comprising digital identity, payments and the Account Aggregator framework, has evolved with a welfare-oriented approach, enabling affordable access to financial services while reducing costs for startups and encouraging innovation.

Inviting suggestions from industry, Bhowmik said the government has “only scratched the surface” of the opportunities presented by India’s digital public infrastructure and encouraged stakeholders to identify new use cases for these initiatives.

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Bhowmik said that it was a wonderful interactive session with industry partners on Credible Growth: Capital, Entrepreneurship & Financial Reporting. More insights were there on how to make Indian’s vision on Viksit Bharat in 2047 a reality. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 8:19 PM IST
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Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

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Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

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Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik
Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik
Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik
Govt examining digital notarisation to ease NRIs, foreigners' entry into financial system: DEA's Bhowmik

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