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Home > BL News > Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 20:59:13 IST

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Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 10:  Raja Rani Coaching, one of India’s leading fashion skill education platforms, has announced India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition, a nationwide online initiative created to discover exceptional blouse designers, celebrate India’s vast fashion talent, and promote skill-led entrepreneurship.

Driven by its vision of making fashion education accessible, practical, and career-oriented, Raja Rani has consistently worked towards empowering aspiring designers, boutique owners, tailors, and women entrepreneurs across India. Through its ‘Skillpreneur’ approach, the brand encourages learners to convert their skills into thriving businesses, making entrepreneurship more accessible through vocational education. The competition marks another significant step in the brand’s mission to elevate vocational fashion skills and create meaningful opportunities for creative professionals

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Open to aspiring designers, boutique owners, homemakers, tailoring students, fashion professionals, and creative enthusiasts across the country, the competition aims to elevate blouse designing from a traditional tailoring skill into a nationally recognized creative profession. Participants can register online for a symbolic fee of ₹51.

“For me, this competition is deeply personal. Across India, countless women design, stitch, and create beautiful blouses from their homes, boutiques, and small workspaces, but many never get the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform. Blouse designing is much more than stitching; it is creativity, precision, craftsmanship, and self-expression. We want every skilled woman to feel that her talent matters and her creativity deserves to be seen by the world,” said Priya Mohit Gadhiya, Founder, Raja Rani Coaching.

The competition has been designed as a structured, time-bound digital challenge to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for participants across India. Registrations close on 13 July 2026 at 9:00 PM IST; the task will be announced on 14 July 2026 at 8:00 AM IST, and final submissions will be accepted between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM IST that same day, with winners announced on 15 July 2026 at 4:00 PM IST. 

Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

This fully digital format allows participants from every corner of the country to compete simultaneously, demonstrating creativity, technical skill, and design execution under identical conditions. It also reflects Raja Rani’s approach to modern fashion education, leveraging technology to make high-quality learning and industry opportunities accessible regardless of geography.

The Top Three winners will receive trophies, with the Champion taking home a Juki Sewing Machine. The Top 51 participants overall will receive exclusive gifts and special recognition, reinforcing Raja Rani’s commitment to celebrating excellence at every level of craftsmanship.

Founded by Priya Mohit Gadhiya and Mohit Gadhiya, Raja Rani has grown from a home-based couture venture into one of India’s fastest-growing fashion education ecosystems. Its digital learning platform has trained more than 3.5 lakh learners, offers 140+ fashion and stitching courses, and has crossed 5 lakh app downloads, helping thousands build careers in tailoring, boutique businesses, and fashion entrepreneurship. Today, the brand continues to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern business opportunities by equipping learners with practical, industry-relevant skills. Through its ‘Skillpreneur’ philosophy, Raja Rani empowers individuals to transform their creative skills into sustainable businesses and successful entrepreneurial careers.

“India’s saree market alone is estimated at nearly US$12 billion, and almost every saree, bridal outfit, or festive ensemble is completed by one essential garment: the blouse. We estimate that nearly 80 to 100 crore blouse pieces are created or customized every year, yet this segment has never had a dedicated national platform. This competition is about celebrating the millions of skilled women, tailors, and professionals who contribute to India’s apparel industry every day, and creating a national stage where their talent finally gets the recognition it deserves,” said Mohit Gadhiya, Co-Founder, Raja Rani Coaching.

The initiative also reflects a broader shift in India’s vocational education ecosystem, where practical skills are becoming as valuable as formal qualifications. Rather than relying solely on certificates, the competition challenges participants to demonstrate creativity, technical knowledge, and execution in a live, time-bound environment, a real-world showcase of professional ability. For Raja Rani, the initiative reinforces its long-term commitment to building a stronger ecosystem for fashion professionals by connecting learning with recognition and career growth.

Beyond the competition, Raja Rani continues its mission of empowering women and aspiring entrepreneurs through accessible, industry-focused fashion education. The organization has previously earned national recognition for its contribution to skill development, including a Guinness World Record for the most viewers of a livestreamed textiles lesson on traditional blouse making.

As India’s creator economy, fashion industry, and vocational education sector continue to expand, the National Blouse Designing Competition marks an important step toward recognizing grassroots fashion talent, encouraging skill-based entrepreneurship, and giving India’s blouse designers the national platform they have long deserved.

Website:https://rajaraniacademy.com
Competition Registration:https://competition.rajaranicoaching.com/

About Raja Rani

Raja Rani is an India-based fashion education and skill development platform dedicated to empowering aspiring designers, tailors, boutique owners, and women entrepreneurs through practical learning, digital courses, and industry-focused training.

With a growing community of learners across India, Raja Rani is committed to making fashion education accessible, affordable, and career-oriented while helping individuals build sustainable careers and businesses in the fashion industry.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 8:59 PM IST
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Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

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Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy
Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy
Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy
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