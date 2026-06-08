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Home > Business > Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 18:25:11 IST

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Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

Mrs. Ajita Reddy, CEO of Hamstech, along with Chief Guest Dr. Shreekant Sharma, faculty members, and the Hamstech team, officially unveiled Hamstech Launchpad.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 08: Hamstech College of Creative Education, a pioneer in nurturing creative talent for over three decades, has recently introduced Hamstech Launchpad, a comprehensive entrepreneurial support ecosystem designed to help students transform their ideas and skills into successful ventures.

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Having already empowered over 8,000 student entrepreneurs across creative industries, Hamstech aims to further strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem through Launchpad by providing aspiring founders with the right guidance, practical exposure and business support needed to confidently start and scale their ventures.

The Launchpad journey begins with an immersive Bootcamp designed to equip aspiring founders with essential business fundamentals. Combining personalised mentorship, structured guidance, and experiential learning tailored to each participant and their business idea, the programme helps students refine their concepts, strengthen their strategic direction and build the clarity needed to take the first steps toward launching their ventures.

Hamstech Launchpad offers end-to-end support for student founders, including:

  • Business setup & licensing
  • Branding & product development
  • E-commerce & digital integration
  • Professional photoshoots & content creation
  • Pricing & sales strategy
  • Customer acquisition & growth
  • Co-working spaces
  • Entrepreneurship training & immersive Bootcamps 

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs. Ajita Reddy, CEO of Hamstech, said, “Our students possess immense creativity and potential. Hamstech Launchpad has been created to give them structured support, expert guidance and the confidence to turn their ideas into meaningful businesses. We want every student to believe that entrepreneurship is not distant, it is achievable, and it can start here.”

With a strong legacy of innovation and industry-focused education, Hamstech has consistently empowered young creators through hands-on learning, industry exposure and professional guidance. Over the years, many students have successfully built boutiques, studios, labels, digital brands and production houses of their own.

Through Hamstech Launchpad, the institution reaffirms its commitment to shaping India’s next generation of creators, innovators and business leaders by enabling them to confidently build and grow their ventures.

Hamstech Launchpad is now open to students who aspire to begin their entrepreneurial journey. 

Students with an idea or a skill they want to turn into a business can now take their first step with greater clarity and confidence through Hamstech Launchpad.

Start your entrepreneurial journey with Hamstech Launchpad.

Know more:  https://www.hamstech.com/launchpad/

About Hamstech

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Hamstech has trained more than 38,000 students, placed 27,000+ students with over 400 global and national brands, and empowered 8,000+ entrepreneurs across creative fields. Guided by celebrity mentors and expert faculty, Hamstech continues to redefine creative education with industry-aligned training, hands-on learning and real-world exposure.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

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Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

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Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs
Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs
Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs
Hamstech Unveils ‘Hamstech Launchpad’ to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

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