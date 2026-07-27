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Home > World > CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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Published: July 27, 2026 05:50:08 IST

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 5:50 AM IST
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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.7703 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

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