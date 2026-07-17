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Home > Business > HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations

HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/wipro-q1-net-profit-falls-47-sequentially-declares-rs-2-interim-dividend20260716213440"> <p class="title">Wipro Q1 net profit falls 4.7% sequentially; declares Rs 2 interim dividend</p> <a>

Wipro Q1 net profit falls 4.7% sequentially; declares Rs 2 interim dividend

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 01:44:11 IST

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HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations

PRNewswire

New York [US]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16: HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced a new seven-year agreement with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), one of the largest mutual companies in the U.S. and a leading provider of insurance, retirement, wealth management and employee benefits solutions. The new agreement builds on the companies’ previously announced partnership and expands their collaboration to advance Guardian’s AI-powered modernization across technology and operations to support long-term business growth.

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Through this partnership, the companies aim to accelerate value realization and efficiency for Guardian through differentiated experiences and reduced friction, while creating AI-led solutions and IP for the insurance industry. Additionally, HCLTech will accelerate technology and talent transformation across data, applications and engineering while also driving operational excellence across group benefits, individual protection, retirement and wealth management, resulting in reduced costs, faster time to market and continued delivery of high-quality experiences for customers, advisors and distribution partners.

HCLTech will expand the use of its AI Service Transformation Platform, AI Force to create and deploy agentic capabilities for the business, and further advance AI adoption and innovation. These capabilities will align with Guardian’s product operating model and help create a more resilient delivery foundation that can scale with the business.

As part of the expanded strategic partnership, HCLTech will acquire Guardian India, a high-impact global capability center with a large pool of specialized talent supporting technology, operations and shared services playing a vital role in advancing Guardian’s transformation. Nearly 2,000 employees will integrate into HCLTech with the establishment of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit focused exclusively on supporting Guardian to drive technology innovation, engineering excellence, operational transformation and maturity across Guardian’s products and services. Karunakaran Azhisur, Country Head of Guardian India, will join HCLTech to lead this Strategic Business Unit.

“This partnership is an important step in advancing our operating model and scaling AI across our enterprise,” said Steve Rullo, chief digital and technology officer at Guardian. “Together with HCLTech, we are strengthening how we operate to drive greater consistency and scalability while continuing to invest in the capabilities that differentiate Guardian, strengthen operational excellence, and create value for our customers, policyholders and distribution partners.”

“This expanded partnership is another testament to our continued leadership in the insurance industry and reflects the strength of our relationship with Guardian to further drive their AI-enabled journey, as well as a shared focus on scaling AI and modernizing operations,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head of financial services at HCLTech. “We are excited to welcome the talented team joining us from Guardian. Together, we have a unique opportunity for us to partner to co-create products and intellectual property that will deepen HCLTech’s domain expertise, further strengthen our AI-intrinsic platforms and help clients achieve sustained business growth.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe

elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC

james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa

nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 1:44 AM IST
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HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations

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HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations
HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations
HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations
HCLTech and Guardian Sign New Expanded Partnership for AI-powered Modernization Across Technology and Operations

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