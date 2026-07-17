The Wait Is Over: Nykaa Hot Pink Sale Brings the Season's Hottest Beauty Steals!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Hey beauty fam, the heat is officially on! The Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is here, bringing the season’s hottest beauty steals across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and luxury beauty. Starting 17th July, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off on the brands they love. Yep, you read that right, up to 60% off. So, don’t wait too long… your wishlist deserves this.

Hold up, don’t scroll just yet. This isn’t just another sale, it’s your cue to stock up on beauty icons, viral skincare favourites and luxury must-haves without your wallet giving you side-eye. From everyday essentials to internet-famous brands, Nykaa has your entire beauty shelf covered. And with free gifts on qualifying orders, luxe beauty steals and exciting offers across categories, your cart is about to become your favourite place.

Season’s Hottest Deals

When it comes to beauty favourites, the Hot Pink Sale is pulling out all the stops. Alongside irresistible offers from leading brands, shoppers can look forward to Hot Pink 100, a daily curated lineup of 100 of the best deals across beauty as well as limited-period Flash Sales featuring favourites like Rare Beauty and Bath & Body Works at unmissable prices. Add to that exclusive coupons, free gifts and rewards that help shoppers save even more as they shop.

Across beauty, Lakme is offering up to 60% off along with an extra 10% off on qualifying spends and a free Lakme Cloud Pouch, while Maybelline New York and L’Oreal Paris are bringing up to 50% off with free gifts on eligible orders. Kay Beauty is offering up to 35% off with free gifts, Nykaa Cosmetics is dropping up to 50% off along with exciting freebies across spends, while NYX Professional Makeup, e.l.f. Cosmetics, PAC, Faces Canada, Swiss Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and MILK MAKEUP are also joining the celebration with exciting offers and exclusive savings.

Skincare enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to as well. Dot & Key, Cetaphil, Plum, Minimalist, Foxtale, TONYMOLY, COSRX, CeraVe and The Derma Co are offering everything from flat discounts and free gifts to full-size products, travel pouches, kits and additional savings. Meanwhile, some of the internet’s most talked-about skincare brands include Anua, Medicube, d’Alba Piedmont, Celimax, La Roche-Posay and Dr. Althea are also part of the Hot Pink Sale, making it the perfect time to shop long-awaited wishlist favourites.

Top Deals on Luxury Beauty

Calling all luxe lovers! The Hot Pink Sale isn’t just about beauty staples, it’s your chance to indulge. M.A.C is bringing up to 25% off along with Buy 2 Get 1 offers, while Rare Beauty is offering up to 25% off across its cult favourites. NARS is stepping up with discounts of up to 40% and gifts on qualifying orders, while Estee Lauder is serving up to 25% off alongside Buy 2 Get 1 offers and premium gifting through the sale.

Charlotte Tilbury is dropping exclusive offers across beauty icons, while Laneige, Kiehl’s, YSL Beauty, Carolina Herrera Beauty, Sol de Janeiro and Anastasia Beverly Hills are sweetening the deal with irresistible discounts, luxe gifting and premium beauty treats. Luxury just got a whole lot sweeter.

Free Gifts on Orders

Let’s be honest, freebies make every haul better. The Hot Pink Sale is packed with gifts across some of Nykaa’s biggest beauty brands. Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, Lakme and L’Oreal Paris are dropping exciting surprises on qualifying spends, while Dot & Key, Minimalist, Plum, Cetaphil, Foxtale, COSRX and CeraVe are making every skincare haul even more rewarding with full-size products, travel goodies, kits and minis.

Luxury lovers, you’re covered too. Laneige, Estee Lauder, M.A.C, YSL Beauty, Kiehl’s, NARS and Charlotte Tilbury are adding premium gifting to qualifying purchases, while fragrance favourites are bringing deluxe samples, exclusive gifts and luxe surprises. Basically, your Hot Pink cart = major happiness.

Haircare Heaven

Good hair days start here. L’Oreal Professionnel is bringing up to 30% off with free gifts, while L’Oreal Paris is offering up to 50% off along with exciting freebies. Kerastase is gifting every order, and Olaplex is pairing discounts with complimentary minis on higher spends.

Haircare favourites like Dove, Tresemme, WishCare, Bare Anatomy, Schwarzkopf Professional, Wella Professionals, Moxie Beauty, Moroccanoil, Love Beauty & Planet, Inde Wild and Pilgrim are serving up irresistible discounts, combo offers, free minis, gifting and additional savings. Whether you’re refreshing your routine or building your dream shower shelf, the Hot Pink Sale has every hair essential you need.

Fragrance Finds You’ll Love

Fragrance lovers, your signature scent era starts now. Giorgio Armani, Prada, Versace and Valentino are bringing irresistible offers across their iconic collections, while Guess and Chopard are stepping in with major discounts and free gifts on qualifying orders. Jean Paul Gaultier and Paco Rabanne are adding gifting at checkout, while Burberry and Calvin Klein are sweetening the experience with complimentary samples, travel sprays, exclusive gifts and extra savings. Kayali, Lancome and Secret Alchemist are also joining the celebration with exciting offers that make this the perfect time to upgrade your fragrance wardrobe.

We Also Have Something for Fashion Lovers

Nykaa Fashion is bringing the heat with some of the hottest style steals of the season. From trend-led western wear and everyday essentials to footwear, lingerie, accessories and global fashion favourites, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable offers across categories. Your favourite brands including Cider, Pomelo, NA-KD, ONLY, Forever New, Virgio, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Rareism, Bewakoof, Puma, Adidas, Skechers, ALDO, Miraggio, Guess, Accessorize London, Nykd by Nykaa, Enamor and more are serving massive discounts, extra savings and irresistible deals. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or adding the finishing touches with statement accessories, Nykaa Fashion has your style wishlist covered.

One iconic sale. Endless beauty steals. The Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is here and missing it simply isn’t an option. From beauty staples and viral skincare to luxury favourites, signature fragrances and fashion finds, everything you love is waiting for you. Head to the Nykaa app, Nykaa Fashion app or visit and to start shopping. The hottest deals of the season won’t wait, so why should you?

All offers and promotions are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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