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Home > Business > Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

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Last updated: August 31, 2026 13:35:20 IST

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Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’ Unveiled, Sadhana Sargam’s Soulful Voice to Grace Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: The poster of the upcoming devotional bhajan ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’ was unveiled at a special event, marking an important milestone ahead of its release during Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Presented by Hello Setu Media & Entertainment, the bhajan is a soulful offering dedicated to Lord Ganesha and features the melodious voice of renowned singer Sadhana Sargam.

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Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in India’s cultural and spiritual traditions. Celebrated with immense devotion across the country, the festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. The festival has a particularly deep cultural significance in Maharashtra, where cities including Mumbai come alive with beautifully decorated pandals, traditional music, prayers and large public celebrations.

Speaking about her experience, the legendary singer Sadhana Sargam said, “It has always been a beautiful experience for me to be associated with devotional music, and ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’ is particularly special because it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. I would also like to appreciate Hello Setu Media & Entertainment for taking the initiative to bring devotional music to audiences with such sincerity and devotion. After the Krishna bhajan, it is wonderful to continue this musical journey with a bhajan dedicated to Ganpati Bappa. I truly enjoyed recording ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’, and I hope listeners can feel the same devotion and positive energy through the song. I pray that Ganpati Bappa blesses this bhajan and that it reaches the hearts of devotees across India.”

Producer Kaushal Choudhary said, “At Hello Setu, we have always wanted to create and present content that has a meaningful connection with people. Devotional music holds a very special place in our culture, and through ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’, we wanted to bring a soulful musical offering to audiences for Ganesh Chaturthi. We recently began this devotional journey with a Krishna bhajan featuring Sadhana Sargam ji, and we are happy to take it forward with this special bhajan dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Having an iconic and immensely talented singer like Sadhana ji associated with our devotional projects is a matter of great pride for us.

Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

The recently unveiled poster offers the first official glimpse of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’ and sets the tone for its festive release. With meaningful lyrics, soulful music and Sadhana Sargam’s distinctive vocals, the bhajan aims to capture the devotion, faith and spiritual energy associated with Lord Ganesha.

Produced by Kaushal Choudhary (Hello Setu Pvt. Ltd.), music of the devotional track has been composed by Amit Sharad Trivedi, while the lyrics have been penned by Dharmendra Ehsaas.

With the recording already completed, the makers are now gearing up for the release of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’ on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 31, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

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Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’
Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’
Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’
Hello Setu Media & Entertainment Unveils Poster of ‘Shri Ganesh Vandana’

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