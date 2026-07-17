India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/piyush-goyal-discusses-trade-investment-india-eu-fta-with-finland-ministers20260716211550"> <p class="title">Piyush Goyal discusses trade, investment, India-EU FTA with Finland ministers</p> <a>

Piyush Goyal discusses trade, investment, India-EU FTA with Finland ministers

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 07:41:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India’s financial inclusion index surged to 70.0 in March 2026 from 67.0 in March 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest data on the composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Growth occurred across all the sub-indices that make up the aggregate value. According to the RBI statement, the improvement in the FI-Index this year is mainly on account of an uptick in the Usage parameter, thereby reflecting a deepening of financial inclusion.

You Might Be Interested In

The Financial Inclusion Index was first introduced by the RBI in August 2021 for the financial year ending March 2021.

It was developed in consultation with key stakeholders, including the Government and sectoral regulators, to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country in a single composite value.

The FI-Index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 denotes full financial inclusion.

The index is based on three key parameters: Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent). These parameters consist of various dimensions and are calculated using a total of 97 indicators.

The Access parameter reflects how easily financial services are available, the Usage parameter indicates how frequently and effectively people are using these services, while the Quality parameter focuses on the quality of financial inclusion.

Quality includes aspects like financial literacy, consumer protection, and reduction in inequalities and service deficiencies.

The index also includes data from various sectors such as banking, investments, insurance, postal services, and pensions, making it a comprehensive measure of financial inclusion in the country.

With continued efforts in promoting financial literacy and strengthening the quality of services, the RBI’s FI-Index showed that India is steadily moving towards more inclusive financial growth. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 7:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banking-accessfi-indexfinancial inclusionfinancial-usageIndia economyquality-parameterrbi-index

RELATED News

AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Sets INR 100 Crore Revenue Guidance for FY27, Q1 FY27 Results Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY

Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

BingX accelerates multi-asset expansion with strong Q2 growth

AI to fuel India's tech services growth; public cloud spending to reach USD 17.5 bn in 2026: Report

US flags Brazil's preferential tariff treatment for India in Section 301 probe, no action against New Delhi

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Destiny": 18 years after iconic photo, Messi-Yamal to square off in Final

IRAN'S IRGC SAY THEY TARGETED U.S. MARITIME SURVEILLANCE RADAR IN OMAN – STATE MEDIA

India's Tech Mahindra gains as strong deal wins lift growth outlook

Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

"Virat and Gautam don't need any bridge": India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after second ODI loss

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia-backed developer seeks World Cup stadium investors, sources say 

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI
India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI
India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI
India's financial inclusion index surges to 70.0 in March 2026, driven by increased usage: RBI

QUICK LINKS