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Home > Business > Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity

Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/parliamentary-panel-holds-clause-by-clause-examination-of-corporate-laws-amendment-bill20260716203816"> <p class="title">Parliamentary panel holds clause-by-clause examination of Corporate Laws Amendment Bill </p> <a>

Parliamentary panel holds clause-by-clause examination of Corporate Laws Amendment Bill

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 05:49:11 IST

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Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 16: Chatha Foods Limited (CFL), one of India’s leading food processing companies and a trusted partner to global quick service restaurant (QSR) brands, today unveiled Unifayre Foods as its new customer-facing brand identity. The new brand identity reflects the company’s evolution into a diversified food processing partner for global foodservice brands.

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The launch of Unifayre Foods marks the next phase of the company’s business journey, bringing together its expanded capabilities in food processing, product innovation and customised food solutions under a unified brand. Chatha Foods Limited continues to remain the listed entity, with no change to the company’s legal or corporate structure.

Over the last three decades, CFL has evolved from a poultry-focused business into a diversified food processing company serving leading QSR, CDR and HoReCa brands in India and overseas. The company has built long-standing relationships with marquee brands, while continuing to invest in new capabilities such as its recently commissioned vegetarian food processing facility.

The introduction of Unifayre Foods reflects the company’s expanded portfolio and its growing role as a food solutions partner for customers seeking quality, consistency and innovation at scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Paramjit Chatha, Managing Director, Chatha Foods Limited, said, “Our business has evolved significantly over the last three decades. Today, we serve a much wider spectrum of the foodservice industry than when we began. Unifayre Foods reflects that evolution. It is a brand that represents our expanded capabilities while continuing to be backed by the same values, expertise and customer relationships that Chatha Foods Limited has built over the years.”

The company has continued to strengthen its capabilities through investments in food processing infrastructure, research and development, product innovation and category expansion. These investments have enabled CFL to support the evolving requirements of organised foodservice businesses across India and international markets.

The Unifayre Foods brand will be introduced across customer touchpoints, marketing communications and digital platforms over the coming months.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 5:49 AM IST
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Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity

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Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity
Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity
Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity
Chatha Foods Limited Introduces Unifayre Foods as Its New Brand Identity

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