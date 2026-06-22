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Home > Business > Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/sahm-launches-world-cup-themed-investor-engagement-campaigns-to-bring-investing-and-community-together20260622103301"> <p class="title">Sahm launches World Cup-themed investor engagement campaigns to bring investing and community together</p> <a>

Sahm launches World Cup-themed investor engagement campaigns to bring investing and community together

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 10:46:11 IST

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Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: Ipca Laboratories created history recently by securing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ACNE-UV Gel through the creation of the “Largest Cardboard Box Sentence” at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, using an impressive 6,897 cartons to display the message:

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“India’s Initiative for Advanced Sun Protection powered with Human & Aquatic Safety.”

Led by New ACNE-UV & ACNE-UV Gold, the initiative highlighted Ipca’s commitment towards promoting awareness about therapeutic sunscreens, advanced skin protection and environmental responsibility.

More than just a world record, the campaign became a nationwide awareness movement advocating the importance of sunscreen usage that supports both human and aquatic safety.

Adding greater purpose to the achievement, all 6897 sample cartons used during the record attempt will now be distributed to Government Hospitals at Mumbai, transforming the milestone into a larger healthcare awareness initiative.

This remarkable accomplishment further strengthens Ipca’s leadership in dermatology innovation and marks a proud milestone for the Indian pharmaceutical industry on the global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:46 AM IST
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Tags: acne-uv-geladvertorial-disclaimerbusinesswire-indiadermatology-innovationGuinness World Recordsipca-laboratoriesskin protection

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Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

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Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

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Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"
Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"
Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"
Ipca Laboratories Creates History with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for ACNE-UV Gel by Creating "Largest Card Board Box Sentence"

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