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Home > Business > Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/change-in-peoples-lives-at-grassroot-level-is-visible-union-minister-ashwini-vaishnaw-on-12-years-of-modi-govt20260608190527"> <p class="title">"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt</p> <a>

"Change in people's lives at grassroot level is visible": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on 12 years of Modi govt

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 07:39:11 IST

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Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: The youth-centric comedy entertainer Jeena Dil Se continues its impressive run at the box office, collecting a strong ₹5.09 crore during its second weekend. The film has maintained a solid hold in the second weekend, proving that audience appreciation and positive word-of-mouth remain powerful drivers of theatrical success.

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Directed by debutant filmmaker Adhish Rana and produced by Amardeep Rana, Jeena Dil Se has steadily grown from being a modestly mounted entertainer into one of Bollywood’s most unexpected success stories of 2026. The film’s consistent performance over its second weekend at the box office collection of 5.09 crore (GBOC), reflects its growing buzz among young audiences.

A major factor behind the film’s success has been its chartbuster music album featuring songs that have gone viral across platforms. Coupled with its entertaining screenplay, refreshing humor, youthful energy, and Adhish Rana’s distinctive directorial approach, the film built strong word-of-mouth and attracted repeat audiences, contributing significantly to its impressive box office run.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ruma Sharma, Lakhya Handa, Mehak Jain, Yash Purohit, Kunal Chhabra, Deeksha Suryawanshi, Teji Singh, Priyanka Modgill, Shivani Wazir, Kanchan Singh, Kiara Diwan, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Shradha Joshi, Muskan Varshney, Kriti Verma, and Viraaj (Kushagra Singh).

With strong audience appreciation, a chartbuster soundtrack, and a successful theatrical run, Jeena Dil Se has demonstrated that entertaining content backed by positive word-of-mouth can still create magic at the box office. As the film continues its journey in cinemas, it is increasingly being recognized as one of the standout comedy entertainers and surprise success stories of 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 7:39 AM IST
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Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

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Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

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Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories
Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories
Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories
Jeena Dil Se Collects Rs 5.09 Crore in Second Weekend, Emerges as One of 2026's Biggest Comedy Success Stories

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