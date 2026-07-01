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Home > Business > Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 18:36:12 IST

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Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

Pooja Madhavan – MD and Founder at Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Limelight Diamonds, India’s leading lab grown diamond jewellery brand, has successfully completed an INR 275 crore strategic funding round led by the Company’s core promoters, the Bhathwari Group, along with participation from key strategic partners from the jewellery industry. The round also saw strong participation from several of the Company’s franchise partners, reinforcing their confidence in Limelight’s long-term vision, business fundamentals, and growth trajectory.

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The capital has been raised through a combination of equity and cash consideration and will be utilised towards strengthening the Company’s vertical integration capabilities, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, enhancing design and innovation capabilities, and accelerating retail expansion across India. 

At a time when the national conversation is increasingly focused on strengthening domestic industries and reducing dependency on imports under the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Make in India” vision, Limelight Diamonds believes the lab grown diamond sector is uniquely positioned to become a globally competitive Indian luxury category. Lab grown diamonds represent a modern, technology-led manufacturing opportunity for India. With strong domestic manufacturing capabilities, skilled craftsmanship, and growing consumer demand, the category aligns closely with India’s ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing and export hub.

Commenting on the milestone, Pooja Madhavan, Founder & MD, said:

“This funding round is a strong validation of Limelight’s vision and the growing potential of the lab grown diamond industry in India. At a time when Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision is driving focus towards domestic manufacturing and global competitiveness, we believe lab grown diamonds present a significant opportunity for India to lead a new-age luxury category globally. This investment will help us strengthen Indian manufacturing, accelerate retail expansion, and build a world-class brand from India for the world.”

Limelight Diamonds also confirmed that its retail expansion plans remain firmly on track, with aggressive growth planned across metro cities, Tier I, and emerging Tier II markets. The Company aims to significantly increase its national retail footprint over the next phase of growth through a combination of company-owned and franchise-operated stores, with a target of adding 100 stores in 2026 and scaling up to 200 stores by 2027.

The funding comes at a time when consumer interest in lab grown diamonds is witnessing rapid momentum globally, driven by evolving preferences, value-conscious luxury consumption, sustainability considerations, and increasing acceptance among younger consumers.

With a strong retail network, vertically integrated operations, and growing investor confidence, Limelight Diamonds is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s next-generation jewellery revolution.

BSC Advisors served as the financial advisor to Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds for this strategic fundraising. 

About Limelight Diamonds

Headquartered in Mumbai, Limelight Diamonds is India’s largest and most trusted lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, specializing in pure CVD lab-grown diamonds. Limelight has been a pioneer in building the lab grown diamond category in India, offering consumers exceptional brilliance, purity, and contemporary design.

Over the past few years, the brand has witnessed rapid nationwide expansion and today boasts the widest retail footprint for lab grown diamond jewellery in India, with 75+ exclusive brand outlets across 45+ cities. Limelight’s collections span solitaires, everyday fine jewellery, and statement pieces, catering to modern Indian consumers. With a strong focus on retail excellence, design innovation, and consumer education, Limelight continues to lead the growth of the lab-grown diamond jewellery segment in India.

For more information, visit www.limelightdiamonds.com.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 6:36 PM IST
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Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

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Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

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Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Raises INR 275 Crore to Strengthen Vertical Integration and Accelerate Retail Expansion Across India

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