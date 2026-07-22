Maid In India Leads Cleanliness Drive at Delhi Protest Site. Yellow T-Shirts, Blue Bags, One Mission

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: In a remarkable display of civic responsibility, the Maid In India team organized a large-scale cleanliness drive at a public protest site in Delhi, reinforcing the message that keeping public spaces clean is a shared responsibility that transcends differences.

As thousands gathered at the venue, the Maid In India team arrived equipped with gloves, masks, brooms, and waste collection bags. Rather than merely observing the aftermath, the team took the initiative to clean roads, footpaths, and surrounding public areas, collecting plastic bottles, food packaging, disposable items, and other litter left behind.

Within a few hours, the Maid In India team had filled numerous large garbage bags with waste, significantly improving the cleanliness of the area. Their efforts drew appreciation from many people present, with several onlookers acknowledging the importance of maintaining public spaces regardless of the nature of the gathering.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanskar Malik, Co-founder of Maid In India, said:

“Cleanliness is not someone’s responsibility; it is everyone’s responsibility. Whether it’s a celebration, a public gathering, or any large event, our streets deserve the same respect that we give to our homes. Through this initiative, we simply wanted to contribute positively to our country.”

Samay Malik, Co-Founder, Maid In India, added:

“We built Maid In India with the vision of serving people, and that responsibility extends beyond homes. Whether it’s our customers, our communities, or our public spaces, we believe in taking ownership and creating a positive impact wherever we can. This cleanliness drive is one small step towards that vision.”

The drive reflected the philosophy that meaningful change begins with action. Instead of waiting for civic authorities or others to take the first step, the Maid In India team demonstrated that every individual has the power to make a difference.

Known for organizing India’s domestic workforce through technology, training, and professional household services, Maid In India has consistently believed that businesses should contribute beyond commercial success. Community service, environmental responsibility, and social impact remain integral to the organization’s vision of building a cleaner and more responsible India.

The cleanliness drive also served as a reminder that public events of every kind leave an environmental footprint. By ensuring that waste is collected and disposed of responsibly, communities can protect public health, preserve shared spaces, and encourage a culture of civic pride.

As cities across India continue to host large public gatherings, initiatives like this highlight how collective action can inspire lasting change. The Maid In India team demonstrated that leadership is not only about building a successful business; it is also about serving society whenever the opportunity arises.

The organization has reaffirmed its commitment to undertaking similar cleanliness initiatives in the future and encourages citizens, institutions, and businesses to come together in building a cleaner, healthier, and more responsible India.

About Maid In India

Maid In India is a technology-driven platform transforming India’s domestic services sector by connecting households with verified and trained domestic professionals. Beyond its mission of empowering domestic workers and delivering quality services, the company actively contributes to community initiatives that promote cleanliness, dignity of labour, and responsible citizenship, believing that nation-building begins with everyday actions.

Connect With Maid In India

Website: https://maidinindia.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maidinindia.co.in

Download the App (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/in/app/maid-in-india-instant-help/id6504392603

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