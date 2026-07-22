Amazon Leo eyes India for satellite broadband expansion as constellation grows

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Amazon Leo sees India as a strong market for its planned satellite broadband services as it expands the deployment of its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Chris Hofer, Head, International Spectrum Management and Strategy, Amazon Leo said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the IAFI Space Policy Conference (ISPC26) in New Delhi, he said the company believes India is well positioned for satellite connectivity, citing the country’s digital focus and the need to connect underserved communities.

“We certainly believe India is a great candidate. Very digital oriented administration. And of course there are folks that are unconnected that we believe we can bring competition in and connect those folks and provide broadband services,” Hofer said.

He said Amazon Leo’s mission is “to connect the unconnected and underserved” through its satellite network.

Hofer said the company has deployed almost 400 satellites so far and is manufacturing more than 15 satellites a week, reflecting the rapid pace of its constellation rollout.

Reflecting on the project’s progress, he said Amazon Leo has advanced significantly since its early stages in 2019.

“We’re very pleased to think back in 2019 that this project, this program, was literally a piece of paper and how far we’ve progressed,” he said.

According to Amazon Leo, the company is building a low Earth orbit satellite network to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet services to customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks. The constellation is planned to comprise more than 3,000 satellites connected through optical links and a global network of gateway stations, with customers accessing services through dedicated user terminals.

Hofer said the company is looking forward to expanding services globally as deployment continues, adding that India represents an important opportunity to improve broadband connectivity by reaching currently underserved users.

The remarks were delivered during the opening session of the IAFI Space Policy Conference, which is focused on defining India’s role in the global space economy and brings together government officials, regulators and industry leaders to discuss satellite communications, spectrum management and the future of the space sector. (ANI)

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