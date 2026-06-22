"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > "Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/2-day-chintan-shivir-on-green-trade-barriers-amp-ftas-kicks-off-in-delhi-to-safeguard-export-interests20260622222654"> <p class="title">2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests</p> <a>

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 23:05:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday signalled a major shift in the government’s approach to the tourism sector, emphasising a mandate for “minimum government interference and maximum governance.”

In a candid, open-platform interaction with industry leaders, the Minister advocated for a fundamental transition of the state’s role from a rigid regulator to an active facilitator.

You Might Be Interested In

“The reform express agenda of the Prime Minister and the government, where he says that there should be minimum government interference and maximum governance. And especially for the tourism sector, the government should work as a facilitator, not as a regulator,” he said.

Central to the Minister’s address was the acknowledgement of licensing as a primary obstacle to business growth. Shekhawat highlighted that many operational bottlenecks, particularly the burden of diverse licensing requirements, are imposed at the state level rather than the central level.

“In my earlier days, I understood clearly that there are so many problems with 20 types of licences. How can we reduce them? That is an issue,” he noted. The Minister urged stakeholders to move beyond generic grievances and submit detailed, sector-specific challenges, promising that his office would identify and promote the adoption of best practices from states that have successfully streamlined their bureaucratic processes.

“It is a free platform… If you tell us freely, we will be able to understand. And after that, how can we integrate with it and work on this agenda?” he said.

The Minister specifically addressed the “friction points” that currently impede the travel and transport industry. He cited the persistent difficulties faced by interstate transport operators, such as the regulatory hurdles faced by Delhi-registered vehicles operating in states like Uttarakhand, as a priority area for reform. While maintaining that critical environmental regulations like the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) are non-negotiable and demand high-level consensus, Shekhawat underscored the government’s readiness to eliminate unnecessary administrative hurdles that stifle daily operations.

“You mentioned various issues related to the registration and relocation of vehicles… there are vehicles registered in Delhi. And when they go to Uttarakhand, there is a huge problem. How can we take care of these types of things? We will be able to address those issues,” said the tourism minister.

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on the cost-benefit analysis of India’s current visa regime. While the government maintains that its existing e-visa system for 169 countries is efficient–offering processing within 48 hours for a fee of $10-20–industry representatives argued that a fully free visa regime could act as a psychological catalyst for tourism, drawing a parallel to the success seen in Thailand.

Minister Shekhawat took a pragmatic stance on the issue, inviting the industry to provide empirical evidence on the impact of visa costs. “I am open to considering the suggestion,” he said, while noting the need to contextualise the nominal visa fee against the total $2,000-3,000 cost of travel for international visitors.

The session concluded with an open-ended call for transparency. Shekhawat emphasised that the government views the tourism sector as a crucial engine for economic growth and is committed to an integrated agenda that prioritises the ease of doing business. By promising to work directly with stakeholders to identify state-specific roadblocks, the Minister signalled a move toward a more dynamic, responsive partnership between the public and private sectors. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 11:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ease-of-businessfewer-licencesgajendra-singh-shekhawatgovernment-facilitatorindustry-stakeholderstourism-reformunion minister

RELATED News

CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

India's core sector growth slows to 0.5% YoY in May amid mixed sectoral performance

Global risks persist despite US-Iran truce, but India backed by strong fundamentals: RBI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Aadhaar App crosses 31 million downloads since launch

LATEST NEWS

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation
"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation
"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation
"Minimum government, maximum governance": Tourism Minister Shekhawat pushes for decoupling regulation from facilitation

QUICK LINKS