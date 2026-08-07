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Home > Hollywood > Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/trailer-of-suriyas-vishwanath-and-sons-out-family-drama-set-for-aug-14-release20260807220809"> <p class="title">Trailer of Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' out; family drama set for Aug 14 release</p> <a>

Trailer of Suriya's 'Vishwanath and Sons' out; family drama set for Aug 14 release

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 22:28:16 IST

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Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], August 7 (ANI): Italian director and producer Luca Guadagnino will be honoured with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, reported Variety.

The filmmaker, who is premiering his seven-hour Bernardo Bertolucci documentary ‘Joie de Vivre’ at the festival, will be honoured as “a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry,” as per a press release.

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Guadagnino will be presented with the award on September 8 before the premiere of ‘Joie de Vivre’.

Speaking on the same, the filmmaker shared, “It might seem like a rhetorical gesture to say I am honoured to receive the Glory to the Filmmaker award, but it is the plain truth for many reasons. To be honoured for one’s craft or life as a filmmaker is an ambition that no one who makes films could ever presume to imagine achieving — especially by joining a group of filmmakers who have received this prestigious honour before me and to whom I owe so much of my development. So, I want to emphasise once again what an honour it is to receive this award, especially from Alberto Barbera and La Biennale di Venezia. Thank you, thank you!”, as reported by Variety.

Barbera further added, “The Glory to the Filmmaker Award celebrates in Luca Guadagnino an author who has managed to transform his curiosity into a form of creative freedom. Defying alignment with any single school or movement, he has established himself as a global director, capable of working with leading international actors and producers. He has navigated diverse genres — from melodrama to horror, coming-of-age to psychological thriller — while maintaining a consistent and recognisable voice, without ever losing a deeply Italian identity in portraying bodies, settings and history.”

Notably, Guadagnino presented his film ‘After the Hunt’, featuring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, at the festival’s previous edition.

His other film credits include ‘Challengers’, ‘Bones and All’, and ‘Call Me By Your Name’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 10:28 PM IST
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Tags: bernardo-bertolucciCall me by your namecartier-awardchallengersLuca GuadagninoVenice Film Festival

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Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival

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Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to be honoured with 'Cartier Glory' award at Venice Film Festival

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