Modified UDAN scheme to receive Rs 28,840 crore support over 10 years: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has proposed an overall budgetary support of Rs 28,840 crore over 10 years for the next phase of the regional air connectivity scheme, including viability gap funding for airlines and the development and maintenance of airports and heliports, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Speaking at an internal workshop attended by Ministry of Civil Aviation officials, airline operators and airport operators, Naidu said, “The overall budget outlay is Rs 28,840 crore. This includes viability gap funding support for airlines over 10 years to ensure affordable fares for passengers, along with support for airport development.”

According to a ministry presentation made at the workshop, Rs 10,043 crore has been proposed as viability gap funding support over 10 years. Another Rs 12,159 crore has been earmarked for developing aerodromes, at a proposed cost of Rs 100 crore per airport over the next eight years.

The plan also allocates Rs 3,661 crore for developing modern helipads at a proposed cost of Rs 15 crore per helipad over eight years. Operation and maintenance support has been pegged at Rs 2,577 crore, while Rs 400 crore has been proposed for acquiring two Dhruv helicopters and two Dornier aircraft.

“This will support the development of 100 new airports and 200 heliports over the next 10 years,” he said.

The minister said the next phase would focus on areas that remain outside the aviation network. “We are also focusing on unconnected areas, remote regions, hilly terrains and aspirational districts,” he said, adding that the scheme’s scope had been extended beyond airports and fixed-wing connectivity to heliports and seaplanes.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation among governments and industry participants, Naidu said, “The success of the Modified UDAN scheme depends not only on how the ministry drives it but also on the role of every stakeholder. In particular, we believe that states will play a very important role over the next 10 years.”

He said India had 65 airports in 2001, which increased to 75 by 2014. “However, from 2014 till date, we have built around 90 more airports, taking the total to 165,” Naidu said, adding that this expansion had helped India become the world’s third-largest domestic civil aviation market.

“Nine airline operators have participated in the UDAN scheme so far, and 1.68 crore passengers have benefited from it,” he said.

The minister added that regional connectivity had supported tourism, economic activity and employment, while also helping local produce reach overseas markets faster. He cited the export of Shahi Litchi from Bihar to the UAE and Italy through Darbhanga Airport, and apples from Jammu and Kashmir to the UAE and Singapore. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)