Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 17:50:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Nesterra 6.0 Launch Event Pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Nesterra, the home textiles brand from Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited, part of the K.K. Birla Group, has launched its New Collection, a premium range that brings together design, craftsmanship, performance, and responsible manufacturing in one layered offering.

You Might Be Interested In

Built around three distinct narratives, Featuring You, Flawless, and Everyday Luxe, the collection introduces a wide portfolio of upholstery and curtain fabrics designed for contemporary homes that value depth, durability, and visual richness. Inspired by the warmth and permanence of heritage homes, the new collection uses refined maximalism to create interiors that feel expressive, personal, and timeless.

“Performance is now inseparable from sustainability in home textiles,” said Ashish Kumar, CEO and Wholetime Director – Home Textiles and Exports, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. “A fabric has to earn its place in a home over time. That means strong construction, easy maintenance, long-term durability, and responsible production at the fibre and manufacturing stage. Nesterra’s new collection is built on that principle.”

The collection features rich textures, luxury jacquards, chenilles, intricate embroideries, printed surfaces, and heritage-inspired details across multiple fabric ranges. From statement upholstery to structured curtains, the line is designed to move beyond decorative appeal and offer fabrics that live well in everyday use.

“The things we value most are seldom the newest ones,” said Smita Joshi, Vice President – Home Textiles and Exports, Nesterra, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. “Nesterra 6.0 is for people who cherish taking time to build their homes and spaces, who create interiors that feel timeless and forever. We wanted to make people pause, reflect, and appreciate that beauty rather than rush from one collection to the next. That is the soul of this collection.”

Featuring You leads the collection’s narrative with a celebration of craftsmanship and intricate detail. The range centres on luxury jacquards with a luminous finish, layered with heritage-inspired motifs and rich ornamental depth. A significant portfolio addition is Panelogy, Nesterra’s debut panel curtain collection, which pairs jacquard with delicate embroidery in structured drapery forms. Heirloom brings curtain and upholstery fabrics together under one heritage-inspired story, while Ornate Drapes II is a sequel of the first embroidery collection and Royal Tales complete a lineup built for spaces that carry artistry and history.

The Flawless collection addresses the performance dimension of that story. Built around easy-clean, high-performance upholstery with stain resistance, durable constructions, and soft woollen-look and chenille surfaces, it is designed for high-use spaces where beauty must be matched by function. Chair Affair II extends this thinking with upholstery fabrics created specifically for statement seating.

Everyday Luxe rounds out the collection with a Modern Classic sensibility, balancing sleek finishes and sophisticated surface textures for spaces where elevated design is a daily standard. Printed chenille brings tactile depth and visual interest to upholstery, while the Curtain Bible IV series offers a well-edited range of textured plains and fancy weaves for contemporary window treatments.

The collection is developed with attention to fibre selection, responsible sourcing, water and energy use, dyeing and finishing processes, and waste reduction, with select products aligned to Digital Product Passport requirements for end-to-end traceability.

With Nesterra’s 6th year of collection launch, the brand continues to build on its premium identity while expanding the conversation around what modern home textiles should deliver: beauty, resilience, comfort, and responsible making.

https://www.nesterra.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, rolls out red carpet for global tech players

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

Wall St indexes advance with boost from chips, falling oil prices

Direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore so far in FY27; advance tax growth at 15.3%

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa hold Czech Republic 1-1, stay in knockout hunt

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

England play friendly against Sporting KC, rest big names

Republicans blast Trump's Iran agreement as details emerge

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury
Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury
Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury
Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

QUICK LINKS