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Home > Hollywood > Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ajith-kumars-racing-documentary-is-titled-gladiators-first-look-out20260804234246"> <p class="title">Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out</p> <a>

Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out

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Last updated: August 5, 2026 01:10:13 IST

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Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Jesse Eisenberg is set to bring the curtain down on the 70th edition of the BFI London Film Festival with the UK premiere of his next feature as director titled ‘The Debut’, reported Variety.

‘The Debut,’ a musical comedy starring Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey and Havana Rose Liu, will close the 2026 festival on October 18 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Eisenberg and his cast.

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The cast also includes Bernadette Peters, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy and Bonnie Milligan, expected to attend.

According to Variety, the film follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theatre production.

“I am both honoured and honoured to be bringing ‘The Debut’ to the 70th BFI London Film Festival. What a wonderful thrill to be the closing night gala, and I can’t wait to share the incredible performances by the cast with a London audience,” said Eisenberg as quoted by Variety.

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival artistic director, also expressed his happiness at the return of Eisenberg to the film festival.

“We are thrilled to welcome writer/director Jesse Eisenberg back to the LFF to close the 70th edition of the festival with his deliriously funny and heartfelt film, ‘The Debut.’ With its knockout performances and brilliantly sharp script, we’re excited to share this film, which will have audiences in its thrall and renewed by the joyous and soulful power of cinema,” said Kristy Matheson as quoted by Variety.

‘The Debut’ will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in the US on December 11. Lionsgate will release the film in the UK on Jan 15 2027.

The 70th BFI London Film Festival will take place October 7-18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 1:10 AM IST
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Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

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Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026
Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026
Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026
Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

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