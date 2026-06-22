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Home > Business > NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/piramal-pharma-solutions-highlights-strong-performance-across-more-than-200-customer-audits20260622144854"> <p class="title">Piramal Pharma Solutions Highlights Strong Performance Across More Than 200 Customer Audits</p> <a>

Piramal Pharma Solutions Highlights Strong Performance Across More Than 200 Customer Audits

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 15:16:11 IST

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NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): NSE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Metal Exchange to jointly promote development, awareness, and adoption of non-ferrous metal derivatives in India, aiming to strengthen price risk management for the country’s copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel ecosystem.

NSE said the MoU was signed by Sushil Kothari, President – BME, on behalf of Bharat Metal Exchange Ltd., formerly Bombay Metal Exchange Ltd. BME carries a rich legacy of more than nine decades and has established a strong global network across the non-ferrous metals trade and industry ecosystem. “The collaboration brings together NSE’s robust derivatives market infrastructure and BME’s longstanding expertise and deep engagement with India’s physical non-ferrous metals ecosystem,” NSE said.

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The partnership aims to strengthen market participation, enhance price risk management practices, and support the development of efficient hedging tools for stakeholders across the non-ferrous metals value chain.

According to NSE, India is one of the world’s largest consumers of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, and nickel. As domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and electric mobility continue to expand, market participants increasingly require transparent and efficient mechanisms to manage price volatility. Through this collaboration, NSE and BME will work together to develop new products in the non-ferrous metals space and promote awareness focused on price risk management using tools such as exchange-traded non-ferrous metal derivatives.

NSE said the collaboration will facilitate engagement with producers, consumers, processors, traders, importers, exporters, industry associations, and financial market participants to encourage broader adoption of exchange-based risk management solutions.

Sushil R. Kothari, President, BME, said, “We are delighted to partner with NSE through this important initiative aimed at strengthening India’s non-ferrous metals ecosystem. This collaboration will help bridge the gap between the physical and derivatives markets by creating greater awareness about risk management tools and encouraging wider participation from producers, consumers, traders and processors.”

As part of the collaboration, NSE and BME will jointly undertake industry outreach initiatives to enhance awareness of non-ferrous metal derivatives and their role in effective price risk management. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of NSE and BME to support the growth of India’s commodity markets and provide market participants with efficient, transparent, and robust risk management solutions. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 3:16 PM IST
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Tags: bharat-metal-exchangenon-ferrous-metalsNSE

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NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

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NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

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NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market
NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market
NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market
NSE partners with Bharat Metal Exchange to boost India's non-ferrous metal derivatives market

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