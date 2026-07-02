Officebing to Launch Premium Managed Office in Vashi, Adding 500+ Workstations to Navi Mumbai's Growing Enterprise Workspace Market

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Officebing, a managed office and workspace solutions provider, today announced the launch of its newest premium managed office centre at Centonic, Palm Beach Road, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Scheduled to open in the first week of July 2026, the 20,000 sq. ft. facility will add more than 500 workstations to the company’s growing portfolio and strengthen its presence in one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s fastest-growing commercial hubs.

The launch comes at a time when demand for flexible, fully managed office environments continues to rise among enterprises, technology companies, professional services firms, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) seeking operational flexibility without the long timelines and capital commitments associated with traditional office setups.

Located next to Satra Plaza on Palm Beach Road, the new centre offers connectivity to key business and transport corridors across Navi Mumbai. The location is approximately three minutes from Thane-Belapur Road, seven minutes from the Mumbai-Pune Highway and Turbhe railway station, and around twenty minutes from the newly launched Navi Mumbai International Airport. It also sits within proximity to major commercial destinations, including Akshar Business Park and Millennium Business Park.

The facility has been designed to accommodate businesses at different stages of growth. Workspace configurations include private office cabins for smaller teams, customised office environments for growing organisations, and dedicated enterprise floors designed for larger occupiers seeking greater privacy, branding opportunities, and operational control.

According to the company, individual floors can support more than 170 seats through a combination of private offices, collaboration zones, leadership cabins, meeting spaces, and workplace amenities. One feature that stands out for this center from all the competitors in the market is the global-city themed collaboration spaces. Themed around London, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Security and operational reliability have been central considerations in the development of the project. The facility incorporates access-controlled environments, round-the-clock surveillance, dedicated facility management, and technology-enabled workplace administration designed to support the requirements of enterprise clients.

“Businesses today are looking for much more than office space,” said Rohit Gawali, Co-Founder, Officebing. “They want environments that can support growth, maintain operational continuity, and provide the flexibility to scale without the complexities of managing a traditional office. We chose Navi Mumbai because it is emerging as one of India’s most promising enterprise and GCC destinations. Recent commercial real estate research points to the region’s growing appeal, driven by competitive occupancy costs, expanding Grade A office supply, major infrastructure investments, and improving connectivity, making it an increasingly attractive location for businesses planning long-term growth. The Vashi centre has been developed to support that next wave of demand by offering secure, managed infrastructure in one of the region’s fastest-growing commercial corridors.”

Officebing traces its roots to the managed office sector’s early growth phase and has expanded significantly since its launch in 2017. Today, the company provides managed offices, private offices, customised workplace solutions, meeting rooms, training facilities, virtual offices, podcast studios, and enterprise workspace solutions across multiple business centres.

The company states that it has delivered more than one million square feet of workspace across over 500 client engagements, serving organisations ranging from startups and SMEs to established enterprises. Its client base includes companies such as Atrina Technologies, ViewSonic, Group Bayport, Info Edge, Goodyear, and Yokohama.

The Vashi launch represents the latest step in Officebing’s broader expansion strategy as it continues to strengthen its footprint across major business markets, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The centre is currently accepting pre-launch enquiries from businesses seeking customised layouts, managed office solutions, and enterprise workspace configurations ahead of the July opening.

About Officebing

Officebing is a managed office and workspace solutions company that provides flexible, secure, and scalable workplace environments for startups, SMEs, enterprises, and growing teams. Its portfolio includes managed offices, private offices, customised workspaces, meeting rooms, training facilities, podcast studios, virtual offices, and enterprise workspace solutions. Since its inception, the company has supported more than 100+ client engagements and delivered over one million square feet of workspace across India’s leading business hubs.

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